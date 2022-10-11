7 Best Halloween Buys at Sam’s Club

slobo / Getty Images

If you have a membership at Sam’s Club, you may want to shop there first to save big on the Halloween goodies — especially if you like to stock up on candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters who always come knocking. The warehouse club also has a wide variety of other Halloween-themed items for great prices.

From paperware and candy to snacks to breakfast cereal, here are the seven best Halloween buys at Sam’s Club for 2022.

Halloween-Themed 10-Inch Paper Plates

You can celebrate Halloween all month long with packs of themed paper plates from Sam’s club, or stock up for an upcoming Halloween event. Sam’s is offering an 85-pack of 10-inch Not-So-Scary Skulls paper plates, which feature festive and colorful sugar skulls and pumpkins for $10.58, or 12 cents each.

At Target, you’ll find 24-packs of 10-inch striped Halloween plates for $3.29 –between 13 and 14 cents each.

Reese’s Pumpkins

“If you want to be one of the ‘full-bar’ households, you can pick up a box of 36 full-size peanut butter pumpkins for around $24.22, which works out to about 67 cents each,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com. “Seasonal Reese’s treats are often said to be better than the regular cups found year-round, so handing these out to trick-or-treaters or even just as party favors is a winning move.”

If you try to buy the same quantity of these treats on Amazon, you’ll pay $1 each — $36 for the 36-count box.

Halloween Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs

This 40-count box of cheddar puff-filled snack bags is perfect for classroom parties, trick-or-treating or October snacking. Plus, it’s a real bargain at $12.16, which is 30 cents per bag. At Walmart, the same 40-count box of these cheddar puffs, which isn’t even Halloween-themed, is $26.90, which totals up to about 67 cents per bag.

Bulk Halloween Candy

“Whether you’re looking for candy to fill treat bags or just to hand out to trick-or-treaters, Sam’s Club is an excellent place to pick up everything you’ll need,” said Ramhold.

“A bag of 450 pieces — 8 pounds of candy — will run about $27 and can include varieties like Snickers, Twix, Starburst, Milky Way and 3 Musketeers. That works out to just 6 cents per piece, and there are plenty of others to choose from if that one doesn’t sound good to you. A 6-pound bag of 255 fruity candies costs about $18, which works out to 7 cents per piece for a variety of Skittles and Starburst flavors.”

At Walmart, the same 255-count bag of Skittles and Starburst candies costs $27.76.

Frito-Lay Halloween Mix Variety Pack

A 50-count box of assorted Halloween-themed Frito-Lay chips is $18.48 at Sam’s Club, which means you’ll pay about 37 cents per bag. At Target, a 30-pack of Halloween-themed assorted Frito-Lay chips is $11.99, which equals about 40 cents per bag.

Additionally, the Sam’s box has six flavors of chips, while the Target box only has two.

Halloween Decor

“Sam’s Club has a wide selection of Halloween decor, from spooky inflatables and animatronics to more subtle pieces that are good for fall decorating in general,” Ramhold said. “Pick up a festive porch sign for around $55 that folds in half for easy storage once Halloween is over. If you don’t want to open the door for every single visitor on Halloween night, consider setting out a candy door greeter — they come in ghost and black cat varieties and cost around $60. If you want more low-key decorations, be sure to check out things like a 3 pre-lit, color-changing broomsticks for about $80 or the set of 3 pre-lit glass pumpkins for around $60 — both are more subtle spooky decorations that can stay up for the entirety of the fall season as well.”

These decorations might not be the cheapest you can find, but they are definitely unique. Avoid buying them on sites like eBay, where sellers have them listed for much more. For example, there are several listings on eBay for the three pre-lit, color-changing broomsticks at prices as high as $138.99.

General Mills Monster’s Cereal 4-Pack

Fun Halloween-themed cereal, such as Frute Brute, Franken Berry, Boo-Berry or Count Chocula, could serve as a special treat for children during October. At Sam’s you can get four boxes for $7.98. At Target, however, the same four-pack of Monster’s Cereal is about $1 more.

