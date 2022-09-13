7 Best Healthy Things To Buy at Costco

LPETTET / iStock.com

As a Costco member, you know you can count on the warehouse store for enormous portions of just about anything. But what if you are working on cleaning up your diet and are trying to focus on purchasing healthy items at the store?

While there's no shortage of bulk junk food available at Costco, there also are a ton of items that are actually good for you. Since most come in giant packages, stocking your kitchen with healthy fare is easier than ever.

You invested $60 in a Gold Star Membership -- or $120 for an Executive Membership -- because you know you'll get your money back several times over. However, you're not sure how much of a deal you'll get on healthy food or whether it's even cheaper to purchase these items at Costco.

To get you started, GOBankingRates takes a look at seven healthy staples for your kitchen. Here's a look at these items and how they compare to similar products at competitor stores.

Kirkland Signature Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Packs

Price: $13.99

Healthy and satisfying, Kirkland Signature Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Packs contain 16 1.5-ounce servings. Eight packs have natural sharp cheddar cheese, with sea-salted cashews and dried cranberries; the other eight contain natural white cheddar cheese with sea-salted roasted almonds and dried cranberries.

When broken down by price, these healthy snack packs are just 88 cents each. Comparably, Sargento Balanced Breaks with a 1.5-ounce serving of natural white cheddar, sea-salted almonds and dried cranberries are $3.39 for a three-count pack at Target -- which equates to $1.13 each.

Alternatively, if you're not into all three items in the pack, you could opt for a 60-count bag of Frigo Cheese Heads String Cheese Sticks -- priced at $14.39 or 24 cents each -- or a 3-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds -- priced at $14.99.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

Price: $7.49

Made in a peanut-free facility, this Kosher, gluten-free Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter comes in a supersized 27-ounce jar. Looking even closer at that price, it costs just 28 cents per ounce.

In comparison, Whole Foods sells a 16-ounce container of 365 Everyday Value brand Organic Creamy Unsalted Unsweetened Almond Butter for $11.99 -- i.e., 75 cents per ounce. Clearly a steal, the Kirkland option is almost three times cheaper than the Whole Foods store brand.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers

Price: $12.99

Crunchy, oven-baked crackers made with purposeful ingredients, Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers come in sets of two 10-ounce packages. That's just 65 cents per ounce.

No doubt you've seen this healthy brand in other stores, too. For example, Walmart sells these crackers in a 4.25-box for $4.48 -- i.e., $1.05 per ounce. Therefore, you can save 60% just by shopping at Costco.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

Price: $159.99 on sale, regularly $209.99

On the surface, this price tag might look hefty, but you're getting 10 pounds of salmon. Specifically, this package includes at least 25 Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets, weighing in at 4-6 ounces each -- priced at $16 per pound.

Alternatively, if you want salmon but don't want to spend as much cash, opt for Morey's Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets. You'll get 2.25 pounds of salmon -- six fillets -- for $27.49, which equates to $12.22 per pound.

Of course, you can get frozen salmon cheaper at other stores. For example, Safeway offers a 32-ounce bag of Waterfront Bistro Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon Fillets for $14.99 -- i.e., $7.50 per pound.

Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa

Price: $10.19

Whether you need a healthy snack for a party or you just really like salsa, Costco has you covered. This purchase will yield you 38-ounce jars of Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa -- spice level medium -- at just 14 cents per ounce.

In comparison, a 35-ounce jar of 365 brand Organic Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa costs $5.99 at Whole Foods. This equates to 17 cents per ounce, so you'll save 20% by purchasing your salsa at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts, Boneless Skinless

Price: $31.99

Individually frozen, these Kirkland Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts come in a resealable bag for easy storage. Priced at $4.92 per pound, chickens are raised and harvested in the U.S. and are 100% antibiotic-free.

If you're looking to spend a bit less, Costco also sells Kirkland Boneless, Skinless Chicken Tenderloins for $23.79 -- $3.97 per pound.

Close in price, but slightly cheaper, Target sells a 2.25-pound bag of frozen Tyson All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts for $11.29 -- $4.50 per pound.

Kirkland Signature Pure Olive Oil

Price: $36.49

Enough to last a seriously long time, you'll get two 3-liter bottles of Kirkland Signature Pure Olive Oil. When you break it down, that's approximately 18 cents per ounce.

Comparatively, a 33.8-ounce bottle of Kroger Pure Olive Oil costs $8.49 -- 25 cents per ounce. Therefore, you'll save 40% by purchasing olive oil from Costco.

Of course, it's worth noting that most olive oils last 18-24 months from the time they're bottled, according to Healthline. Therefore, if you don't cook often, it might not be worth it to purchase a large volume of olive oil from Costco.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Healthy Things To Buy at Costco