The 9 Best Jobs for Teachers To Make Some Cash During the Summer Break

From Woman's Day

One of the many perks of being a teacher is that summer and winter vacations are pretty much guaranteed. It also means, however, that teachers don't have an income during that time, making it extra hard to pay the bills and have some fun with the family — unless you're one of those people who know how to budget really really well.

If you're wondering how to make some cash during the summer time or if you really just want to do something with your time and keep working, you could pick up a summer job. You could choose to go back to the classroom to teach, become a camp counselor, or even try something completely different like babysitting or driving for Uber.

So whether you're interested in landing an online job, a remote position, part-time work, or full-time as a summer school teacher, these summer jobs for teachers will put your classroom experience and education degree to good use.

Here are nine summer jobs for teachers you should consider:

ESL Teacher

According to Teacher.Org, an ESL teacher is responsible for assessing the English skills of each student, who can be from different countries and with varying proficiency skills, and helping them better those skills. Their main goal is to work with students to reach a high level of proficiency in English in a short amount of time.

College Instructor

Universities, colleges, and community colleges are always looking for educators to lead online courses, fill adjunct instructor positions, and work as teaching assistants. During the summer, you can either teach groups of high school students who are taking college-level classes and/or college students who want to simply repeat a class or graduate quicker.

Writing Tutor

As a writing tutor, you get the chance to work with all education levels, from children and teenagers to college students and grown-ups. You could have your own hours and pick between teaching one-on-one or a small group of students within the same age group.

Photo credit: Cultura RM Exclusive/Hybrid Images - Getty Images More

Exam Prep Instructor

You'll prep lessons and provide one-on-one tutoring sessions to students preparing for the SAT, GMAT, GRE, and MCAT exams. Depending on where you apply to work, you could teach at a university campus or within the company's facilities. Some of these openings even require employees to work weekend or evening hours, making it easier for you to run other errands or take care of your own kids during the day.

English Conversation Tutors

In this unique form of tutoring, you'll get paid to converse with students from around the world and help them improve their speaking skills. It's similar to ESL teaching, but you don't necessarily focus on their writing, just on their speaking skills.

Camp Counselor

As a camp counselor, you'll be able to work with younger students and coordinate, conduct, and supervise their activities. Although the main idea behind a summer camp is to have fun, according to Neuvoo, you'll also get to teach them fun hobbies, like arts and crafts, swimming, and technology skills on the computer.

Photo credit: Hero Images - Getty Images More