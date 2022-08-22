7 Best Job Interview Tips for Inexperienced Candidates

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're just starting out in your career, you may not feel super confident heading into a job interview. For starters, you might not know what to expect of the interview process as a whole, and you may also be worried about how your lack of work experience may count against you or make it more difficult to answer questions.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The best thing you can do heading into any job interview is to do some prep work ahead of time. Use these tips to nail your job interview -- regardless of how much or little job experience you have.

SeanZeroThree / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanZeroThree / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be Prepared

Bill Catlette, an executive coach and partner at Contented Cow Partners, said that preparation is key.

"Show up better prepared than anyone else," he said. "Just as baseball players take batting practice before every game, prepare by answering -- out loud -- some of the questions you know you're going to get."

Some questions you should be prepared to answer include: What's your backstory? What kind of role are you looking for? What are your strengths and weaknesses?

"Ask a friend who's perhaps a little more seasoned in the job market to listen and comment on your answers," Catlette said.

In addition to preparing answers for some common interview questions, you should also prep some questions to ask your interviewer.

"Asking questions is common at the end of an interview," said Jill Chapman, senior performance consultant with Insperity, a provider of human resources. "To avoid being caught off guard, candidates should draft a list of potential questions to ask, such as specifics about the role, the corporate culture and development opportunities."

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

LUIS ALVAREZ / iStock.com
LUIS ALVAREZ / iStock.com

Do Extra Prep Work for a Video Interview

If your job interview will be via Zoom, do some extra preparation to ensure you're camera-ready well before the interview.

"Don't wait until 'show time' to get comfortable with the technology," Catlette said. "Take pains to achieve a good camera angle, have a pleasant and neat background, remain relatively still and don't put your hands in front of your face. Practice audio on your own a few times to ascertain that you're getting good, clear pickup."

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do Your Homework

Another way to be prepared is to research the company you are interviewing with.

"Do as much homework as you can on any organization you apply to," Catlette said. "What do they do? What are they best known for? Who are their competitors? What are their products or services? What has business been like for them lately? Who do you know that works or has worked there?"

If you do know someone who works or has worked there, seize this opportunity to give you a leg up during the interview rounds.

"Reaching out to current employees of the company to learn more about the culture, employee experience and business focus will help those candidates be more prepared for their interview, and leave a more favorable impression on the recruiter," said Michelle V. Katz, director of talent and DEI at DailyPay.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Know That It's OK To Not Have an Answer

Your interviewer may ask you a question that you don't have an answer to.

"If you simply don't have an answer to a question, say so rather than making something up," Catlette said. "Don't try to fake it."

courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

Practice Good Manners

Good manners can go a long way in the interview process.

"Don't even think about being late for an interview," Catlette said. "Be polite and considerate, no matter whom you are dealing with. And make it a point to send a post-interview thank-you note within 24 hours of the interview."

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Emphasize Your Soft Skills

You might not have every technical skill listed on the job posting, but having sought-after soft skills can make you a desirable candidate.

"Highlight and leverage the transferable skills that would most likely appeal to the organization to which you are applying," said Katz. "Even if these skills were obtained in the microcosm of campus life, or in a less corporate setting such as a summer camp, the skills are still an important part of the candidate's career journey."

She continued, "Consider transferable skills around problem-solving, influencing without authority, working with others, innovating, communicating effectively or empathic listening, as those skills, in particular, are used in most work environments."

Katz recommends preparing anecdotes about times you demonstrated the transferrable skills you want to highlight.

"This will help you more effectively tell your story and highlight the degree to which your experience may apply to the company," she said.

sturti / iStock.com
sturti / iStock.com

Demonstrate a Willingness To Learn

Talking about your willingness to learn and grow can reassure the interviewer that you can fulfill the role's duties, even if it requires skills that you don't have yet.

"Show that you have a real understanding of what the job will ask of you and that, even if it's not something you've done before, you have a clear sense of how you would apply your skills to it," said Zoë Morris, Frank Recruitment Group, which specializes in IT recruitment. "If you don't already have the skills for that particular position, show your interviewer your aptitude for learning."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Job Interview Tips for Inexperienced Candidates

Recommended Stories

  • 17 Irritating-To-Look-At Screenshots Of Bosses And Companies That Look Like They Would Be Miserable To Work For

    Unprofessional, incompetent, and in charge.View Entire Post ›

  • A top Indian IT chief may be right in saying "moonlighting is cheating"

    Swiggy, one of India’s biggest food-delivery firms, recently gave its vote of confidence to moonlighting, the practice of employees taking second jobs. Two weeks later, one of India’s biggest IT leaders has labelled it “cheating.”

  • TikToker shares ‘major red flag’ that employees should watch for with their manager: ‘You deserve better’

    A TikToker is sharing the "major red flag" that indicates your manager may not have your best interests at heart.

  • Tight Retirement Budget? Don't Retire in These 10 States With a High Cost of Living

    You might really want to think about it if you live in one of the 10 states listed below. The following 10 states have the highest cost of living as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Each is shown alongside its index score, with the national average being 100.

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Essential Workers Such As Teachers And Healthcare Professionals Are Revealing How Much They Are Paid For Their Labor, And It's Mind-Boggling

    "I have been punched, bitten, kicked, had objects such as desks thrown at me, had hair ripped out, etc. All for $20 an hour."View Entire Post ›

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Ford faces $1.7 billion damages bill over two deaths linked to F-250 truck design, lawyers say

    Lawyers told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that a jury ordered Ford to pay $1.7 billion in damages over the design of the F-250 roof.

  • Inequality and Disparity in the Work World: Seeking and Maintaining Employment as a Black Trans Woman

    In this society, there are many people who are unaware of what we face, and some who just don’t consider the fact that we face work-place discrimination so frequently. I’m sharing my story with you all in the hope that it brings greater awareness of the issues, and more allyship for trans people in the workplace.View Entire Post ›

  • Is Your Retirement Portfolio a Tax Bomb?

    A warning to high earners and super savers: That massive 401(k) or traditional IRA that you worked so hard to build may become a big problem in retirement, resulting in huge tax bills and Medicare surcharges. Here’s what you need to know, and what you can do about it.

  • Can an RV Retirement Really Save You Cash?

    Choosing to live in a recreational vehicle full-time in retirement can shrink costs and boost life satisfaction after a working career ends. Full-time RVing comes with challenges, including finding good healthcare and coping with fuel costs. However, the opportunity to … Continue reading → The post RV Retirement Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

    Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms. Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing so he also created a niche for his family business amid heightened concerns about the treatment of animals, and that enabled him to charge higher prices for the pigs. With that measure, Brandt and farmers like him would suddenly be the only sources of bacon and pork chops for a state of 39 million people that consumes about 13% of the nation’s pork supply.

  • PlayStation Hit By $5.9 Billion Lawsuit For ‘Ripping People Off’ On Digital Games

    A consumer rights advocacy group is suing Sony for charging a 30 percent commission fee on all digital purchases made through the UK PlayStation Store. This is functionally a class action lawsuit that seeks to distribute billions of dollars to players who have used the PlayStation UK store since August 2016.

  • This Bill Could End Windfall Elimination

    The windfall elimination provision and government pension offset both can reduce the Social Security payments a public employee collects. But there's a bill in Congress, which has strong backing, that could eliminate both the windfall elimination provision and the government … Continue reading → The post Congressional Bill May Soon End Windfall Elimination appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

    The automaker wants to eliminate $3 billion in costs but a latest news could make this mission more difficult.

  • I owe my career success to the job I got at an Arizona prison work program

    I've seen stories about for-profit companies using prison labor in Arizona. It's labeled as exploitative, but that analysis doesn't go deep enough.

  • 19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 15 Worst...

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.