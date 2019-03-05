7 of the best light masks for acne, according to reviews

According to the American Academy of Dermatology , adult acne is on the rise, affecting up to 15 percent of women. (As if adulting wasn’t already stressful enough!)

Though topical creams may get the job done for some, there’s a new kind of acne treatment that’s becoming increasingly popular: acne light therapy. Basically, this high-tech solution aims to kill the bacteria that causes acne and prolongs the vicious breakout cycle. It also targets age spots, acne scars, discoloration, and other blemishes. Light treatments work by shining different types of LED light (either red or blue light) onto your skin at a close distance. The red light treatment takes aim at inflammation while the blue light treatment targets the acne-causing bacteria at the source.

And with the invention of the light therapy acne mask, we now have access to the same family of photodynamic therapy dermatologists have been using to target their patient’s sebaceous glands for years. (Yes, we are truly living in the future, people.)

Typically made of plastic, these light masks for acne are worn on your face like any old face mask, with peepholes for your eyes. While donning an LED mask around your home may look a little silly, these home treatments might make your traditional skincare routine feel super passé.

For those who have sensitive skin that responds poorly to the harsh chemicals used in creams or gels, a light therapy acne mask might be a particularly appealing option. They’re also super convenient if you’re trying to fight acne in a way that fits into your busy lifestyle. No need to worry about heading off to work with a crusty cream smeared on your pimple. Using any one of these light masks to treat acne, you can just head out of the house when you’re finished — residue-free.

In order to help you choose the right fit, we read through hundreds of online reviews for light masks to find the most trusted options on the market.