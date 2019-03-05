7 of the best light masks for acne, according to reviews

Twitter More

Facebook More

According to the American Academy of Dermatology , adult acne is on the rise, affecting up to 15 percent of women. (As if adulting wasn’t already stressful enough!)

Though topical creams may get the job done for some, there’s a new kind of acne treatment that’s becoming increasingly popular: acne light therapy. Basically, this high-tech solution aims to kill the bacteria that causes acne and prolongs the vicious breakout cycle. It also targets age spots, acne scars, discoloration, and other blemishes. Light treatments work by shining different types of LED light (either red or blue light) onto your skin at a close distance. The red light treatment takes aim at inflammation while the blue light treatment targets the acne-causing bacteria at the source. Read more...

More about Tech, Beauty, Mashable Shopping, Consumer Tech, and Lifestyle