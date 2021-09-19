The 11 best places to buy large appliances online

Order the washing machine of your dreams online.

If you’re like me and the over 5 million others in the U.S. who purchased a new home in 2020, chances are you’re looking to update some, if not all, of your home’s appliances to start making your space feel like your own. Or, perhaps you've just noticed how dated your appliances are.

It’s an exciting task that many folks opted to put off until supply chains and inventories were back to normal after dipping to record lows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it seems that time has come, but in the age of unlimited choices it can be daunting to figure out what and where to buy appliances in order to get the best bang for your buck.

Here at Reviewed, we rigorously test and review appliances so you can be as informed as possible about what you’re getting into, including firsthand knowledge about each product's performance and pitfalls. We’ve also extensively vetted popular appliance retailers, and we've narrowed down the 11 best places to buy appliances online—meaning you can order from without ever leaving your couch.

1. Your local appliance store

Check to see if any local appliance stores allow you to shop online.

While many big box retailers will ship large appliances nationwide, local appliances are often times your best bet for buying these big ticket items. Not only have these mostly family-owned business been around for decades, but they have experts on hand who can install your appliances without issue. Additionally, some may have large showrooms and local warehouses that can deliver items to you fast and efficiently.

The ability to shop online and the appliance brands available will vary by store, but we still highly recommend checking out your local offerings first. Larger regional appliance retailers are more likely to have an online shop, like Famous Tate in the Tampa Bay, Florida area, Albert Lee Appliance in the Seattle-Tacoma area, Nebraska Furniture Mart in the Omaha area, Warners’ Stellian in the Minnesota area, Orville’s Home Appliances in the Western New York area and Spencer's TV & Appliance in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

2. Best Buy

Find more than just tech gadgets at Best Buy.

Return Policy: 15 days

Stock: 12 major brands

Shipping: Free with purchases of $399 or more

Installation offered: Yes

Price matching: Yes

Although mostly known for smart phones and smart TVs, Best Buy is actually a great place to find home appliances, too.

Its brand selection is small but thorough, with top names like Samsung, Maytag, and Frigidaire making appearances among its product lines. Have questions? It’s easy to shop from home worry-free with Best Buy's complimentary home consulting service that provides solutions and suggestions for any question you may have prior to purchasing. Depending on where you're located, your local Best Buy may have a Pacific Sales store-in-store experience, which allows the Best Buy store to sell high-end brands like Viking, Wolf, and Thermador. Other big box retailers like The Home Depot or Lowe's don't have access to these brands, which gives Best Buy an edge while shopping for appliances.

Once you’re ready to buy your appliance, make sure to check out the “top deals” section in order to see the current deals associated with the product you’re considering. Once you’ve purchased your appliance(s), the Geek Squad can help with delivery and installation. There’s free shipping for major appliance purchases of $399 or more, and your old appliance can be removed for a fee, as well. At checkout, you can choose whether or not you’d like to include installation by an expert as an additional purchase. If you do need to return your appliance, there is only a 15-day window to do so.

3. The Home Depot

Find top appliance brands at The Home Depot.

Return Policy: No returns

Stock: 15 brands

Shipping: Free with select appliance purchases of $396 or more

Installation offered: Yes

Price matching: Yes

One of the many things we love about shopping for appliances at The Home Depot is the extensive range of products they have, both in-store and online. Either shop for individual products or save on kitchen appliances by bundling with featured sets and packages that give a clean, cohesive look.

Free shipping is available on most appliances, and you can expect delivery within 10 days of purchase. You can even set your delivery within a time frame that works for you so there won’t be an eight-hour range that has you waiting all day.

If you don’t want delivery, in-store pick-up is available at all Home Depot locations. Another option to consider is the Pro Referral service, which allows you to find an independent contractor in your area to hire for the installation of your new appliance. Or, opt to add on installation at checkout and a Home Depot expert will install it for you.

Quick tip: Make sure to thoroughly inspect your appliance before accepting delivery or taking your order home; if there is a defect or damage to the product, you may refuse to accept it. Once accepted, you have just 48 hours to make a return, but only if you find something wrong with the product.

4. Lowe's

Browse appliances available at Lowe's right from your computer.

Return Policy: 30 days

Stock: 20 brands

Shipping: Free local delivery or in-store pickup

Installation offered: Yes

Price matching: Yes

Lowe’s stocks popular brands like GE and Samsung and offers price-matching guarantees, so you know you'll be getting the lowest price possible.

Delivery for all major appliances is free, but you also have the freedom to pick up in-store if you prefer. For $30, Lowe's will also remove your old appliance and safely dispose of it. Similar to The Home Depot, there is the option to connect with an independent installer who can set up your new appliance for a fee.

Returns are allowed within 30 days, but refunds are only given if the appliance is returned in “like new” condition.

5. Abt

Abt is based in Illinois but ships nationwide.

Return Policy: 30 days

Stock: Over 20 brands

Shipping: Free in Chicago

Installation offered: Third-party contractor

Price matching: Yes

With over 80 years of experience, Abt is a trusted source for all types of home appliance products. In fact, the Illinois-based company is consistently rated as one of the best places to shop for appliances in the entire country, despite having only one showroom in Glenview, Illinois.

Stellar customer service, free tech support, and a low price guarantee are just the beginning. There’s no shortage of top brands you can find like Electrolux, KitchenAid, and Frigidaire, and all available appliances can easily be found on the website. Shipping is free, but there might be delivery fees depending on where you live.

Returns and exchanges are easy, too, with a full refund given within 30 days and most items are free to return (unless oversized or overweight).

6. Appliances Connection

Appliances Connection ships directly from a warehouse.

Return Policy: 30 days

Stock: Over 200 brands

Shipping: Free threshold delivery in some areas for orders over $99

Installation offered: Yes

Price matching: Yes

If you think Appliances Connection has pretty much every appliance ever, you may be right. The massive selection makes it much more likely that your appliance from a lesser-known brand will be in stock and allows you to browse and compare other options. Plus, the retailer's closeout deals section is a great place to check out a new dishwasher or refrigerator for a discount—though your dream appliance might not be featured.

While there is no brick and mortar location, Appliances Connection ships directly from its warehouse, which means faster shipping and delivery times for you. It also offers free threshold shipping for orders over $99, meaning the delivery workers will take it through the threshold of your home and no further (no stairs, meaning no second floors, either). Installation will incur an additional cost at checkout (rates depend on where you live and what appliance needs to be installed).

The best part? The stress-free return policy gives you 30 days to return an item for a full refund and no questions asked.

7. AJ Madison

Find top brands like Miele at AJ Madison.

Return Policy: 30 days with restocking fee

Stock: About 160 brands

Shipping: Free threshold delivery

Installation offered: Third-party contractor

Price matching: At store discretion

With new appliances arriving daily, AJ Madison has thousands of appliances from top brands—and they’re all available to ship for free nationwide.

There are lots of reasons to shop AJ Madison for your appliances, but in particular, we love that they may price match with authorized dealers and offer “buy one, get one” deals and packages that save you big if you’re looking to buy a set. As far as shipping is concerned, depending on your proximity to the warehouse, you may be eligible for two-day shipping. Otherwise, it will likely take about one to two weeks to arrive.

Like other retailers on this list, AJ Madison is able to connect you with an installer for an additional charge. If you need to return, you must contact customer service within 24 hours if the product is defective. If so, you may return it within 30 days but there will be a 30% restocking fee.

8. Sears

Check out Sears for lots of name brands on appliances.

Return Policy: 30 days

Stock: 200+ brands

Shipping: Price varies by location

Installation offered: Yes

Price matching: Yes

The household name from your childhood remains one of the best places to receive quality, high-end appliances. Sears lets you shop with confidence, allowing credit and leasing, installation, and a price match guarantee to make sure you’re getting the best deal. If you’re looking to save on a big purchase, the appliance deals section has great discounts on a ton of brands.

You’re also able to choose your ideal delivery date upon checkout, and the night before expected delivery you will receive a call letting you know the 2-hour delivery timeframe you can expect them. Sears’ refund policy differs whether or not you received delivery or installation. With none, you may return an item within 30 days. But if you did have the product delivered or installed, you must notify Sears within three days of any damage or defects for a refund. Sears is also one of the only retailers on this list that does not offer free shipping.

9. Menards

With stores in 14 states, Menard's can deliver nationwide.

Return Policy: 7 days if damaged, 30 if unused

Stock: Over 20 brands

Shipping: Free

Installation offered: Yes, depending on location

Price matching: Yes

Menards is headquartered in Wisconsin and has more than 300 stores across 14 states, allowing the brand to efficiently ship its huge selection of appliances nationwide for free. Depending on your delivery address, installation can be available for select appliances as well. If installation is not available to you, your standard delivery includes a specified delivery date and time frame, setting new product(s) into place, and available delivery for units above the second floor, if needed.

In terms of handling refunds for major appliances, Menards allows returns within seven days if there is a manufacturing defect. You may return the item up to 30 days after delivery only if it remains in brand new condition, in original packaging, and is unused.

10. Wayfair

Wayfair offers free shipping over $35.

Return Policy: 30 days

Stock: Over 30 brands

Shipping: Free

Installation offered: No

Price matching: No

Although better known for its home décor products, Wayfair is a good place to shop for appliances, as well. We found that it sells plenty of top brands, including Bosch, Frigidaire, GE, and Samsung, and most items online are in stock and ready to go.

Wayfair’s website also allows you to filter between 1-2 day shipping or standard in order to narrow down your options, and unless your new refrigerator is less than $35, both shipping options are free. Standard shipping times can vary, but it’s estimated that, depending on the item, it will take between one to three weeks.

As far as returns go, you’re able to return a large appliance within 30 days of delivery as long as it has not been installed. It also must be returned in its original packaging.

11. Costco

Although you don't have to be in order to purchase some items, becoming a Costco member might be worth your while.

Return Policy: 90 days

Stock: 15 brands

Shipping: Free

Installation offered: Basic installation only

Price matching: No

Costco’s offerings are a bit more limited than other retailers on this list, but it has the brands we consistently rave about like KitchenAid and Maytag and would certainly be worth a look. While you aren’t required to be a Costco member to shop its online store, most appliances are member-only items, which significantly limits your options if you’re not currently a cardholder. For most areas, delivery is available from two to five days after purchase.

It’s worth noting that while installation is included with most appliances, only a “Basic” installation will be provided, and according to the Costco website, their delivery partners are not licensed plumbers or electricians, so you may want to consider hiring a contractor instead.

Costco will accept appliances returned within 90 days from delivery. Items ordered online can be returned at any Costco warehouse, or you can initiate a return through the website.

Avoid: Amazon and Walmart

Find a few top brands like Kenmore at Amazon.

Although both Amazon and Walmart feature some top-rated brands we’d usually recommend, we advise skipping buying appliances here altogether. From mostly third-party sellers to not including installation for all items, buying appliances here could come with more risk than we think is necessary.

Our editor-in-chief Dave Kender put it best: “While they remain the go-to shopping site for many consumer products, Amazon and Walmart are not recommended for large appliances. The retailer is rarely the actual seller, relying instead on a network of marketplace sellers with a less-than-stellar reputation. Appliance brands will not always honor warranties of appliances purchased through Amazon or Walmart because they can't actually trace the provenance. And with the added complication of delivery and installation for such large, cumbersome products (not to mention haul-away of your old appliance), we strongly recommend that you go with someone else.”

