Unsplash

Phitha Tanpairoj / Shutterstock.com

Benjamin Vilge / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amtrak Ethan Allen Express

Start in New York City and head north to Rutland, Vermont. If you stay on board the entire 5 1/2-hour route, you'll travel through the wine country of the Hudson Valley and straddle the Hudson River, into the capital city of Albany, to the horse racing mecca of Saratoga Springs and into the ripe ski area of Vermont. In the fall, the foliage is spectacular.

Cost: New York City to Saratoga Springs, from $118; New York City to Rutland, from $144

Along the way: Stop at Saratoga Springs, known for its mineral baths and, in the summer, visit the historic Saratoga Race Course. The city has the only naturally carbonated mineral springs east of the Rocky Mountains, according to the area's visitor center. In 1999, Sports Illustrated ranked the horse track No. 10 on its list of the world's greatest sporting venues.

See: The 5 Most Popular Affordable Domestic and International Travel Destinations of 2022

NPS PHOTO

Grand Canyon Railway

Travel in a refurbished 1923 Harriman-style coach car from Williams, Arizona, to the Grand Canyon. The trip from Williams will take you through the high desert to the prairie and into the pines en route to the canyon. The trip runs 65 miles each way and lasts two hours, 15 minutes.

Cost: From $67

Along the way: Musicians will be on board to entertain you, Old West style. You might even see a great train robbery -- all in good fun.

Learn: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money

Shutterstock.com

Amtrak

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Brandon Seidel / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Scenic Train Trips for Travelers on Budgets