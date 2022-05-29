7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month.

If you're seeking a side hustle that provides great pay and allows you to tap into your skill set, or pick up new skills, explore these high-paying side hustle opportunities.

Wedding Officiant

Will you say "I do" to this side hustle? Maria Romano, founder of True Love Knots, said officiating weddings, baptism and a celebration of life ceremony can let you earn between $400 and $5,000 a month.

Romano, who has officiated more than 4,000 ceremonies since she started 12 years ago, said this side gig may be done on a part-time basis with two hours dedicated maximum each day for communication with clients and internal preparations. The amount of time spent will depend on how many clients you accept per month.

Those interested will need to be mentored and are required to have a car to attend ceremonies and meetings. Licensing is also a requirement, but Romano said this should cost just $30 to $100, depending on your location.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think The Government Should Increase SNAP Benefits?

Mowing Lawns

This side hustle is more seasonal in nature, but Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, said it can be a perfect side job that allows you to earn extra money each month.

"Many of our lawn care vendors are part-timers," said Clayton. "Our average vendor makes around $55 per hour mowing lawns on our system. They set their own hours and pick the clients they want to work for."

Anyone can mow lawns, from teachers needing extra summer income to college students who work afternoons and weekends, and the scheduling is flexible.

Consultant

When Luisa Zhou, founder of LuisaZhou.com, started her first online business, a digital advertising agency, she did it on the side. In four months, the business grew to six figures. Since then, Zhou has helped thousands of people start their own side hustles.

"The best side hustle business model to make $1,000 a month is, hands down, a service-based business, like a coaching, consulting, or freelancing business," said Zhou. "You can start this type of business pretty much right away and because you're selling your personal time and expertise, you can charge higher rates than you could if you were selling a product."

Freelancing as a coach or consultant allows you to charge rates at $50 to $100 an hour and work 10 to 20 hours to earn $1,000 each month. Coaching and consulting, Zhou said, can be even less time-consuming. You might spend a few hours prepping monthly calls, taking the calls and supporting your clients in between calls.

There are also few expenses associated with a service-based business. Coaches and consultants will need a laptop and a contract. Zhou said you can find good contract templates for less than $500 online. If you don't have a website, you may use your LinkedIn profile to build trust with potential clients.

What about experience? You do need experience in whatever it is you're selling, but Zhou said the good news is pretty much everyone has sellable skills. Zhou uses the example that people who love writing may become freelance writers while savvy Instagram users can help businesses grow their social media following.

If you decide to explore a service-based business, Zhou recommends setting up retainers. This makes it easier to estimate your income and decreases the amount of time spent on marketing and selling your services.

Rideshare Driver

Driving for a rideshare app is a popular side hustle that allows you to earn a few hundred dollars each month, and consistent drivers can earn $1,000 or more.

Harry Campbell, CEO and founder of The Rideshare Guy, said many of his customers have become part-time rideshare drivers to earn $1,000 to $5,000 a month. It is a requirement, of course, that the driver has a safe car and driver's license, but Campbell said this investment is worth it.

Affiliate Marketer

Sal Farzin has 1.7 million followers on TikTok and recommends individuals, couples and families bring in supplemental income through affiliate marketing.

"There are many brands that offer affiliate programs that you can apply to and start earning percentage commissions and/or flat fee kickbacks based on driving new sign-ups or leads for brands," said Farzin.

Farzin got on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and built a massive social media audience, going from 0 to 1.7 million followers in less than two years. Farzin's channel focuses on reviewing cool, innovative products that solve common problems in the lifestyle, home and tech categories and providing hacks and tips for cleaning and DIY.

Affiliate marketing, Farzin said, allows you to work from the comfort of your own home. You can set your own hours to fit your schedule with a part- or full-time schedule. Farzin recommends spending more time at the beginning of your affiliate marketing journey to set the strategy, foundation and potential earnings for your side hustle. This better increases your chances of success with affiliate marketing commissions.

Online English Teacher

A side hustle growing in demand that also pays well is becoming an online English Teacher. Those interested in becoming an online English teacher must have basic English fluency and the necessary tech equipment, including a computer, tablet and smartphone, to teach their students.

Teachers may set their own schedules and work with tutoring companies to learn more about scheduling, lessons and payments.

Sleep Coach

Many people struggle to fall asleep at night or get the proper amount of healthy sleep their bodies need. Kaley Medina is a pediatric sleep coach and owner of Live Love Sleep, a sleep coaching agency with a team of over 10 sleep coaches across the United States.

"Sleep coaching is an easy and rewarding side hustle for individuals wanting to help families get rest and to make some great extra money on the side," said Medina.

A sleep consultant offers private one-on-one coaching with families whose child isn't sleeping well. They create a customized sleep plan for that family to teach their child how to fall asleep easily at bedtime, sleep through the night and take long, restful naps during the day. Over the next two to three weeks into working with a sleep coach, Medina said sleep coaches generally will offer follow up support to their clients to help answer all their questions and update the sleep plan as necessary.

Do you need previous experience to be a sleep coach? Generally, the answer is no. However, Medina said the start-up costs to become a sleep consultant involve a certification process. This can vary in price from $500 to several thousand dollars. The certification process will teach an individual the skills and techniques they need to become a sleep expert.

After you're certified, Medina said the only ongoing overhead expenses to anticipate include your smartphone bill, laptop to write sleep plans and communicate with clients, marketing materials like business cards and brochures and a car if you plan on doing in-home consultations. Many consultants only offer virtual consultations, so a car is optional.

There's even an opportunity to turn sleep coaching into a full-time side hustle. This happened to Medina as well as half her team who works full-time while the other half continues to use the consulting gig as their side job.

