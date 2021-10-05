7 Best SPACs to Buy Based on Jonathan Esfandi’s JNE Partners’ Latest Portfolio

Omer Farooq
·9 min read

In this article, we discuss the 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these SPACs, go directly to the 2 Best SPACs to Buy Based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' Latest Portfolio.

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, have been one of the biggest earners in the stock market. Investors, especially hedge funds, are loading up on SPACs because of the immense growth opportunities they offer.

According to a report by Ernst & Young Global Limited, global SPAC IPOs during the first half of 2021 exceeded the record level set for all of last year, with 634 transactions completed. Among those, 182 SPACs announced acquisitions by the end of June valued at a total of $470 billion. As of June 30, 452 SPACs with about $136.5 billion in funds were looking for investment targets. Worldwide, IPOs of all types hit the highest level in 20 years during the first half of 2021, with 1,070 transactions valued at $222 billion.

According to a report by CB Insights, 2021 has seen 359 SPAC filings (i.e., shell companies that have listed shares), garnering a combined $95 billion, far surpassing 2020’s 254 filings and $74 billion raised. The first quarter of 2021 alone saw a record 298 SPACs formed, raising $83 billion, up from 134 deals and $35 billion the quarter prior. According to data compiled by SPAC Research, there have been more than 600 SPAC-facilitated mergers since 2020 that have generated over $195 billion.

JNE Partners is an FCA registered investment adviser based in London. The hedge fund is managed by Jonathan Esfandi who manages more than $136 million in 13F securities. The main focus of the fund is directed towards purchasing securities at substantial discounts to intrinsic value. Investments are typically concentrated, unlevered, long-biased, and are made with a long-term horizon. They employ a fundamental, value-based philosophy that targets a concentrated portfolio of equity and debt securities. Investments are made in both public and private markets, across a range of geographies with a focus on Europe.

Among the top contributors to JNE Partners' latest portfolio, we have Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG), Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA), and KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE: KAHC).

JNE Partners owns more than 560,000 shares in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), worth over $32 million. This September, Loop Capital analyst Stephan Bisson initiated coverage of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Buy rating and $71 price target. AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) covers 21.98% of the investment portfolio of JNE Partners. According to the latest 13F filings, JNE Partners owns more than 50,000 shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) that are worth $29.9 million. The share price for AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) has gained 11.29% over the past 6 months, and 47.09% year to date. As of the second quarter of 2021, JNE Partners' investment portfolio comprises 1.95 million shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG). The investment is worth $15.6 million and covers a hefty 11.49% of their portfolio.

Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. from Pixabay

Why should we pay attention to JNE's SPAC picks? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. These were ranked according to the investment portfolio of JNE Partners at the end of the second quarter of 2021. We also included the funds they raised at their initial public offering and the mergers they are presently involved in to provide readers with more insights so as to aid in their investment decisions.

7 Best SPACs to Buy Based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' Latest Portfolio

7. Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Esfandi's Stake Value: $429,000

Percentage of Jonathan Esfandi's 13F Portfolio: 0.31%

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA) is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of affecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications, and technology industries. Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA) was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

This January, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA) raised $575 million in its Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the US. Liberty Media Acquisition (LMACA) priced its initial public offering over 50 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The company’s 57.5 million shares started trading at $10 per unit on January 22, under the symbol LMACU. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA) is ranked 7th on our list of 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. According to the latest filings, JNE Partners owned more than 42,000 shares in the company by the end of June 2021 worth $429,000, representing 0.31% of the portfolio.

6. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Esfandi's Stake Value: $2,308,000

Percentage of Jonathan Esfandi's 13F Portfolio: 1.69%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE: KAHC) was formed for the purpose of affecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company’s acquisition and value creation strategy are to identify, acquire and build a company in the consumer or retail industries. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE: KAHC) seeks to capitalize on the relationships, knowledge, and experiences of its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Glenn Murphy. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE: KAHC) was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York.

This March, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE: KAHC) raised $1.2 billion in an upsized initial public offering, selling 120 million units at $10 each. The special purpose acquisition company increased the offering from 100 million units it had marketed previously. Citigroup acted as the sole book-running manager.

5. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Esfandi's Stake Value: $4,307,000

Percentage of Jonathan Esfandi's 13F Portfolio: 3.16%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTA) is a blank check company formed by Rocket Internet targeting the tech sector and focuses on affecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTA) company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

This March, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTA) raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Citigroup acted as the sole book-running manager for the deal.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTA) is ranked 5th on our list of 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. According to the latest filings, JNE Partners owned roughly 430,000 shares in the company by the end of June 2021 worth $4.3 million, representing 3.16% of the portfolio.

4. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Esfandi's Stake Value: $9,950,000

Percentage of Jonathan Esfandi's 13F Portfolio: 7.3%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD) focuses on affecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD) was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

This March, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD) announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 34.5 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit and raised up to $678 million. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD) is ranked 4th on our list of 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. According to the latest filings, JNE Partners owned 1 million shares in the company by the end of June 2021 worth $9.95 million, representing 7.3% of the portfolio.

Among other top picks such as Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL), and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG), Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD) is a SPAC worth investing in according to Jonathan Esfandi's latest portfolio.

3. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Esfandi's Stake Value: $11,011,000

Percentage of Jonathan Esfandi's 13F Portfolio: 8.08%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) intends to affect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This June, Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) announced that it priced its initial public offering of 53 million units at $10.00 per unit.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) is ranked 3rd on our list of 7 best SPACs to buy based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' latest portfolio. According to the latest filings, JNE Partners owned 1.1 million shares in the company by the end of June 2021 worth more than $11 million, representing 8.08% of the portfolio.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW), along with Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL), and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) contributes significantly to Jonathan Esfandi's 13F portfolio.

Click to continue reading and see the 2 Best SPACs to Buy Based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' Latest Portfolio.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 7 Best SPACs to Buy Based on Jonathan Esfandi's JNE Partners' Latest Portfolio is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Jump 26% Within 12 Months

    Concerns that the dividend might be in jeopardy or that the stock's downtrend will continue might be warranted. Here's a high-yield dividend stock that Wall Street thinks could jump 26% within the next 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.8%.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv