7 Best Summer Items To Buy in Bulk at Costco

shaunl / Getty Images

Summer is the time for barbecues, parties and spending extra time outside, and Costco has you covered for all of your seasonal needs.

See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Find Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Add these bulk items to your shopping list before your next trip to the warehouse club so you're ready for the season ahead.

Pictures_n_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Beverages

It's extra important to stay hydrated during the summer, and Costco's bulk buys can make sure your fridge and cooler stay well-stocked throughout the season.

"Pick up sparkling water, juice pouches and boxes for the kids, tonic water for mixing cocktails, bottled water, soda and so much more at unbeatable prices this summer," said Julie Rahmold, senior staff writer and spokesperson at DealNews.com. "This includes limited-time flavors that are perfect for summer, such as a La Croix spring variety pack with flavors like hibiscus, limoncello and watermelon, as well as things like coconut water, lemonade mix, tea and sports drinks. Whether you need to hydrate a kid playing sports in the hot sun or just want to have a variety for guests to choose from at your backyard barbecue, you can pick up a variety at great prices at Costco."

POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

Kevin McGovern / Shutterstock.com

Paper Products

Costco is a great place to stock up on all your paper goods needs for summer entertaining.

"This includes everything from paper plates to paper towels and toilet paper," Ramhold said. "While you're at it, you can pick up napkins and plastic cutlery too -- likely enough to get you through an entire summer of parties."

boophotography / iStock.com

Sunscreen

"Especially if your local warehouse carries a brand you like, you can get a bulk package of sunscreen for a more reasonable price than what you'll pay buying the same amount in big-box stores," Ramhold said. "The only thing to keep in mind is that if you aren't planning to use it this summer, it might not be a wise purchase, as it could expire before you use it. But if you're planning a ton of beach days, pool time or just being outside in general, you can't go wrong stocking up on this staple."

Story continues

l i g h t p o e t / Shutterstock.com

Frozen Food

It's always a good idea to buy frozen food in bulk since you don't have to worry about it expiring. And during the summer, you may want more of it as it's the season of ice cream and no-fuss meals.

"There's a wide variety of frozen items at Costco you should stock up on this summer," Ramhold said. "Things like ice cream cones, bars and fruit juice bars are all great to have on hand when you want something sweet and cold as the temperatures rise. But Costco also has excellent deals on frozen pizzas and mozzarella sticks, as well as frozen fruit that's perfect for creating smoothies or even blending for low-calorie 'nice' cream. Need an easy breakfast the older kids can handle themselves? Consider stocking up on frozen waffles to keep them happy when you don't have time to cook."

mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bakery Desserts

Stop by Costco's bakery section ahead of your next gathering.

"Whether you're hosting a party or headed to a potluck, picking up a dessert at Costco's bakery will ensure you have plenty to feed a crowd," Ramhold said. "From the classic apple pie to vanilla or chocolate cakes with mousse filling to cheesecake to simple cookies and more, there are a ton of things to choose from that are sure to make your guests or fellow partygoers happy."

Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock.com

Bakery Bread

If you're hosting a barbecue, it's worth buying Costco's fresh bread in bulk.

"Consider picking up the bulk packages of hot dog and hamburger buns, or even the King's Hawaiian sweet rolls to serve as a side for a traditional barbecue spread," Ramhold said. "You don't even have to have a huge party to make these purchases count -- a party of eight to 10 people can easily put a dent in these packages, so you don't have to worry about the items going stale."

AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty Images

Plants

"If you want to bring some green into your home or your backyard, look no further than Costco," Ramhold said. "You can find things like a 65-pack of sun-loving bulbs, a 40-pack of lily bulbs, living succulent wreaths and even Meyer lemon trees. If you want to upgrade your garden, there's a ton to choose from -- just be sure to research what the plants need before taking them home, as you'll want to make sure your yard or other outdoor space will provide the right amount of sun and shade."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Summer Items To Buy in Bulk at Costco