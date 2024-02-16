7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 16-18, 2024

TechCrunch

Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that creates large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.