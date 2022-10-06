7 Biggest Deals at Target in October

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Target shoppers can anticipate significant savings all throughout October. The guest-favorite sales event Target Deal Days is slated to kick off Oct. 6-8, designed for all shoppers with no membership required. Plus, Target has even more deals offered throughout October and discounts are coming for seasonal items.

Get ready to shop these epic Target deals!

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Target Deal Days

Target Deal Days, starting Oct. 6 and ending Oct. 8, are fast approaching for shoppers. What makes this year's Deal Days particularly interesting is it will be competing with Amazon's second Prime Day 2022 scheduled to take place Oct. 11 through Oct. 12.

Where can shoppers snag the best deals during the Deal Days event? Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said Deal Days will offer sales on gifts of all kinds including clothing, electronics, toys and more.

Starting Oct. 6, Target will also begin implementing its Holiday Price Guarantee. "This means if the price on something drops lower between then and December 24, you'll be able to ask for a price adjustment," said Ramhold, adding that early shoppers can shop with confidence.

Shutterstock.com

BOGO Shoes

Head to Target's shoe department to buy one get one (BOGO) on select women's and men's shoes throughout October. This is a great shopping opportunity to stock up on boots for the fall and winter months. Some exclusions may apply to your purchase depending on the types of shoes you're planning to buy. Check the Target website for additional details.

Shutterstock.com

$20 Women's Dresses and Sweaters

Sweater weather is back! Target shoppers can start shopping now for $20 women's dresses and sweaters. Styles range from maternity to extended sizes and much more. Similar to the BOGO shoes deal, some exclusions may apply to your purchase. Check the Target website for additional details.

MaraZe / Shutterstock.com

20% Off Select Kitchen and Dining Essentials

This 20% off deal is available on more than 200 kitchen and dining essentials available on the Target website. Stock up on items including towel holders, storage jars, salt and pepper shakers, pitchers and many more essentials to get set for entertaining guests.

Select kitchen linens and kitchen textiles, including oven mitts, dishcloths and kitchen towels, will also be available for 20% off when purchased online through Target.com.

kaboompics.com

Halloween Décor

Those who want to decorate their homes for the spooky season will need to visit Target in October to find plenty of festive décor. Indoor and outdoor décor starts at just $5, plus you can find even more spooky décor for less in the Dollar Spot section of your Target store.

Want even more discounts? Ramhold recommends shoppers sign up for the free Target Circle program to find additional savings.

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Halloween Costumes

"This is another item you're better off purchasing during October because you'll be on top of the trends and your tastes may change by next Halloween," Ramhold said.

The good news? Target is already offering discounts on Halloween costumes and these will only get better the further we get into October. Currently, shoppers can pick up costumes for the whole family starting at just $15. Keep an eye out for additional discounts to come over the next few weeks.

fstop123 / Getty Images

Halloween Candy

The general school of thought when buying Halloween candy is to wait until Nov. 1 for the biggest discounts. It's actually better timing to purchase candy, especially for trick-or-treaters, from Target in October.

"Very often they have same-day discounts on candy, and those will really come in handy this month," Ramhold said. "For instance, right now you can get select items for less like two for $8 or buy 1, get 25% off another."

Ramhold said these select purchases may only be made when shoppers utilize same-day services. This can either be pickup to avoid extra fees or delivery via a service like Shipt.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Biggest Deals at Target in October