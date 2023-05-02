7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma uncovered seven bodies during a search for two missing teenagers, police said.

“We searched the property and we’ve located seven bodies that we are in the process of trying to get the ME to be able to confirm identities of these individuals that were found, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters.

Police believe they’ve found the two teenage girls who had gone missing — 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer — as well as the felon they’d allegedly been seen traveling with, Jesse McFadden, who was on the sex offender registry in the state.

“We are no longer looking. We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning,” he said.

The sheriff declined to provide further details on the identities of the victims. The bodies were found in Henryetta, about 90 miles from Oklahoma City.

An emergency alert for the two missing teenagers and McFadden had been issued and then cancelled on Monday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. CNN reports McFadden had been scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Authorities don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

The Associated Press contributed.

