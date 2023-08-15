7 Bradenton residents, including 1 teen, arrested in meth trafficking ring

Seven Bradenton residents, including one teenager, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The 17-count indictment that was unsealed on Friday by the U.S. Attorney's Office charged seven individuals with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in Manatee County between March 2022 and May 2023.

Three firearms, one pound of meth, 22 cellphones, cocaine, and marijuana were seized during a search warrant at one of the suspects’ homes, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida. If convicted, each person will face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

The Herald-Tribune chose not to name the arrested individuals, but they were ages: 18, 27, 28, 28, 28, 29, and 47.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Sarasota Police Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, United States Coast Guard Investigative Service, Palmetto Police Department, Bradenton Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 7 Bradenton residents arrested in meth trafficking ring