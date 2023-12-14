7 Brew Coffee plans fourth spot in Tippecanoe County one year after opening first store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – One year after opening their first location on South Street in Lafayette, 7 Brew Coffee will open a fourth location in Tippecanoe County, a first location for the chain in West Lafayette.

According to a West Lafayette building permit report filed in November, the newest 7 Brew location will be constructed at 2926 U.S. 52 W., alongside Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in front of the Menard’s parking lot. The announcement of the chain’s newest location comes just on the heels of the grand opening for Lafayette’s third store, located at 2207 Sagamore Parkway S.

Employees in a Mississippi 7 Brew location make coffee for customers. A fourth location will be opened in Tippecanoe County in 2024, a year after the first drive-through coffee stop opened in Lafayette.

The other two Lafayette locations are at 3842 Grace St. and 3602 Cougill Lane.

The drive-through-only chain will celebrate the West Lafayette store’s grand opening in early 2024, according to a media representative, encouraging coffee drinkers to stay up to date through their social media channels.

When asked if additional 7 Brew locations beyond the current four were planned for Tippecanoe County in the coming year, the representative stated, “There is a lot of growth in store for the future, and the Indiana team looks forward to serving every community.”

According to 7 Brew’s website, Tippecanoe County boasts the most locations among the other Indiana cities and townships with current stores.

Cat Blankman, a 7 Brew operator overseeing the management of Tippecanoe County’s locations, said the company looks forward to the opening of its newest store in the new year.

“This is a growing and vibrant community, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Blankman said. “We want to invite all Tippecanoe residents to visit 7 Brew to enjoy not only our coffees and drinks, but to also have a positive and friendly experience at the drive-thru with our employees.”

Not much info currently, forecasted to open by end of 2024, at the moment not much info beyond that.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 7 Brew Coffee to open another location, this one in West Lafayette