7 Brew opens Midland stand, donates $1,500 to Midland Humane Coalition

Feb. 28—MIDLAND 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, made the brand's first expansion to Midland by celebrating the opening of their new coffee stand Wednesday at 2201 W. Texas Ave. and donating $1,500 to the Midland Humane Coalition.

"We are thrilled to bring 7 Brew's culture, dedication to customer service and delicious drink combinations to the Midland community," said Zac Cockman, director of franchisees for 7 Brew Midland. "At 7 Brew, we aim to cultivate kindness and joy wherever we are by serving our community and supporting organizations who do the same. Because of this, we're proud to celebrate the opening of our first Midland stand by donating to the Midland Humane Coalition."

Members of the Midland Humane Coalition attended the grand opening to receive the donation from 7 Brew.

"On behalf of everyone at the Midland Humane Coalition, we are thankful for the generous donation from 7 Brew," said Vanessa Medina, executive director of the Midland Humane Coalition. "Our shelter is proud to be a no-kill facility and with this generous donation, our staff will be further equipped to help each animal find their 'fur-ever' home."

The 7 Brew team is also preparing for a second stand opening in Midland later this spring, located at 3316 W. Loop 250. To celebrate, 7 Brew will donate free coffee to local community organizations.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to Seven Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew's 190+ stands across the country, a news release said.