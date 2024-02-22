7 charged in connection to multi-county theft ring

Seven people involved in a multi-county theft ring have been formally charged.

The following people were indicted for their alleged involvement in an organized criminal group that stole thousands of dollars from multiple properties, according to a media release:

Randy Peters, 52, of Piqua

Dylan Harrison, 32, of Greenville

Gage Maxon, 29, of Sidney

Mark Larsh, 34, of Piqua

Brooks Smith, 28, of Piqua

Deryan Maxon, 27, of Sidney

Unidentified suspect

>> Human finger found in parking lot of local Walmart

The crimes occurred across several counties including Miami, Mercer, and Shelby.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said more indictments may come as the investigation continues.



