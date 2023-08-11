7 charged in multi-county drug ring, Washington Co. DA says

Seven people involved in a multi-county drug-delivery ring have been charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force.

They delivered and conspired to deliver over 3 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover detectives and confidential sources, according to the criminal complaints.

Sources for the drugs were located in Washington and Greene counties, Monongalia County, West Virginia and other locations, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Arrest warrants have been issued and charges have been filed against Jaclyn Farabee, 29, of Waynesburg; Merrieann Parr-Loar, 27, of Waynesburg; Jami Rhodes, 37, of Waynesburg; John Bizet, 29, of Cokeburg; Rebecca Carn, 34, of Cokeburg; Michael Vallor, 31, of Bentleyville; and Travis Frye, 46, of Brownsville.

They face one or more of the following charges: manufacturing, possession with intent to deliver, or delivery of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to commit manufacturing, possession with intent to deliver, or delivery of a controlled substance.

Farabee is also charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The drug charges carry possible maximum penalties of up to ten years in prison and $100,000 in fines. Arrest warrants have been issued.

The Washington County Drug Task Force worked with the Pittsburgh office of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Vice and Patrol Units, and the Centerville Borough Police in the investigation.

