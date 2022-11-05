7 charged in Southaven sporting goods shoplift, police say

A 17-year-old, and six adults were arrested in a sporting goods shoplift in Southaven.

On Nov. 4 at approximately 1:25 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way.

When officers arrived, they arrested seven people.

In addition to shoplifting, the suspects were in possession of multiple firearms and narcotics, police said.

Southaven Police also said that the men were suspects in a shooting in Horn Lake, MS, earlier that day.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The suspects are listed below:

25-year-old Robert Earl Fleming of Horn Lake, MS charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy to commit a crime





18-year-old Marco Deshaun Gentry of Horn Lake, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, Possession of a stolen firearm, and Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.





23-year-old Ladarrius Demond Marbley of Southaven, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, and Carrying a concealed firearm.





17-year-old Dennis Dontaye Small of Southaven, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, and Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.





20-year-old Draper Lacorrey Newell of Horn Lake, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.





19-year-old Caiddree Bernard Harris Jr. of Robinsonville, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, and Possession of a controlled substance.





19-year-old Monterrius Tiandre Woods of Tunica, MS charged with Shoplifting, Conspiracy to commit a crime, and Carrying a concealed firearm.

