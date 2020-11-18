7 charged with stealing millions in Covid relief, spending it on Lamborghini and Porsche

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

Seven people in two states were indicted for allegedly stealing millions in coronavirus relief funds and spending it on luxury products, including a Lamborghini and a Porsche, federal authorities said Tuesday.

The alleged conspirators, based in Texas and Illinois, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, the Department of Justice said.

Two alleged perpetrators, Amir Aqeel, 52, and Siddiq Azeemuddin, 41, were also charged with money laundering.

Others named in the indictment include Pardeep Basra, 51; Rifat Bajwa, 51; Mayer Misak, 40; Mauricio Navia, 41; and Richard Reuth.

According to the department, the group allegedly submitted dozens of fraudulent loan applications that included falsified payroll expenses, tax forms, bank records and other documents.

Hundreds of fake paychecks were cashed by fake employees — including Aqueel’s 86-year-old mother — at a check-cashing business owned by one of the defendants, the indictment alleges.

They sought $30 million in funds from the Payroll Protection Program, the federal loan program that set aside more than $600 billion to assist small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, according to the indictment.

The documents say they secured roughly $16 million before federal agents executed 45 warrants, seizing a 2013 Lamborghini, a Porsche and property in an upscale section of Houston.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers.

