7 Cheap Last-Minute Holiday Gifts To Buy at Walmart

With less than one week to go until Christmas Day, holiday shoppers may be doing last-minute bargain hunting or picking up presents for any final inclusions on their list. If you’re making a Walmart run, you’ll likely want to pick up the most inexpensive, awesome presents the store has to offer.

The great news is there are plenty of options there for everyone. But if you want to narrow it down, check out these affordable, last-minute Walmart holiday gifts.

Play-Doh Super Color Pack of 20 Cans

Price: $14.93

If you have kiddos ages three and up on your list who need a present, give the gift of Play-Doh! This Play-Doh Super Color Pack includes 20 colorful cans for hours of squishing, shaping and sculpting fun. Give the entire set as a gift or break it up into several stocking stuffers if you still need to fill a few more.

Mainstays Sherpa Throw Blanket

Price: $9.98

This blanket is an inexpensive, thoughtful choice if you’re heading to a white elephant gift exchange or need a present for the hygge lover in your life. It’s cozy and perfect for lounging in any room in your house.

JoyJolt Declan Irish Double Wall Insulated Glasses

Price: $24.95

What makes these glasses so special is they are specifically designed for coffee. Keep coffee, whether you drink it hot or cold, at its preferred temperature with this set of two glasses. Gift them to any coffee enthusiasts in your life.

Better Homes & Gardens Salted Coconut & Mahogany Scented 2-Wick Bell Jar Candle

Price: $12.87

If you know someone who recently moved to a new place or simply loves candles, this is the perfect gift during the holiday season. Fill any room with the scent of creamy coconut, white mahogany and crushed lavender and enjoy the warm, golden candlelight inside the frosted glass bell jar.

Kid Connection Kitchen Play Set

Price: $5

The Kid Connection Kitchen Play Set comes with 19 pieces and hours of pretend cooking fun for the little ones. Add it to the home nursery or playroom. Let your kiddo use their imagination to cook a feast with a play stovetop and create dishes using a wide variety of foods.

Cra-Z-Art Classic Retro Magna Doodle

Price: $14.97

Swing by the toy and game aisle and pick up a Magna Doodle from Cra-Z-Art. Everyone ages three and up will have fun creating original artwork, which can vanish like magic using the Magna Doodle magnetic drawing toy. Give the present to kids with an artistic flair or adults who love all things nostalgia and want to get in on the fun.

UNO Color & Number Matching Card Game

Price: $4.88

Celebrate family gatherings with the classic card game UNO! This makes the perfect last-minute gift for game night fans, or a stocking stuffer for those who have never played before. Teach everyone how to play and enjoy a few rounds together with family and friends.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability are accurate as of Dec. 15, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cheap Last-Minute Holiday Gifts To Buy at Walmart