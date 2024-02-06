7 children found overnight inside vehicle with man during well-being call on South Side, cops say

Chicago police responding to a well-being call overnight found seven children, including a 4-month-old baby, inside a vehicle with a 36-year-old man who appeared to be in distress, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a wellbeing call in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street and found seven children, including a 4-month-old baby inside a vehicle with a 36-year-old man, police said.

The man appeared to be in distress and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The juveniles were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution.