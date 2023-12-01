7 Circle of Kindness to host donation drive for Hannah’s Treasure Chest Friday

WHIO-TV is excited to announce the first ever 7 Circle of Kindness Donation Drive benefitting Hannah’s Treasure Chest, sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest is a Dayton local nonprofit organization that provides care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment, diapers, and hygiene items to kids ages from 2 months pre-birth through 18 years of age via a network of 75 partners across Southwest Ohio, including Dayton Children’s Hospital, YWCA Dayton, and many more. The organization runs multiple programs, including Beds for Babies, which supplies safe beds for infants and toddlers; Brighter Smiles, which focuses on kids’ dental health; Books for Babies, Handmade for Hannah’s, a sewing experience to make baby items and sensory products, and Giving Angels, a program that provides holiday gifts to children living at or below the poverty line with the help of local donors and organizations.

What: 7 Circle of Kindness Donation Drive benefitting Hannah’s Treasure Chest sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley.

When: Friday, Dec. 1st, 12 PM – 7 PM

Where:

Additional drop-off locations, Dec. 1st – Dec. 3rd , during store hours:

Morris Home Dayton Mall (2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Suite 534A, Dayton, OH 45459) Morris Home Fairfield Commons (2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, ANC1B, Beavercreek, OH 45431) Morris Home Outlet Fairborn (2377 Commerce Center Blvd, Fairborn, OH 45324) Morris Home Centerville (5695 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459) Ashley Dayton Mall (161 Mall Woods Dr, Dayton, OH 45449) Ashley Beavercreek (2850 Centre Dr, Fairborn, OH 45324)



Hannah’s Treasure Chest is primarily funded through grants and donations and relies on the continuous support of local volunteers. The organization also operates an on-site thrift store selling the overages of donations and putting the money back into their programs. You can learn more about the organization here: https://www.hannahstreasure.org/

This year, the 7 Circle of Kindness Donation Drive benefitting Hannah’s Treasure Chest seeks to collect new and gently used baby and kids’ items to support Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s operations.

List of items needed the most:

Black and brown baby dolls

New socks and underwear (all sizes)

Coats (all sizes)

Sports balls

Board books for babies and toddlers

Diapers

Shoes (all sizes)

Schools supplies

To drop off your donation, come see the WHIO-TV and Hannah’s Treasure teams at Morris Home Dayton Mall and Morris Home Fairfield Commons on Friday, December 1st, from 12 PM to 7 PM. You can also drop off your donation at any of the Morris Home and Ashley stores in Dayton from December 1st through December 3rd during the stores’ open hours or make a monetary donation by visiting this page.

For anyone who makes a donation, Morris Home and Ashley will be giving away $50 store gift cards, a free snowman blanket with a $49 purchase, and a chance to win a $1,499 leather reclining chair for those who register for the contest.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with 7 pillars that focus on things important to our viewers such as education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness program is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.