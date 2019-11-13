7 Common Recycling Myths, Debunked

None of us are perfect. Maybe you never questioned why your apartment building warns you not to place plastic bags in the recycling bin. Or, maybe you've been carelessly tossing some trash in with your recycling bin when the trash can is full, because hey—better to put more in the recycling bin than nothing at all, right? Wrong.

Since the advent of single-stream recycling in the 1990s, it seems like consumers have gotten more and more confused by the rules of recycling. We've rounded up seven of the most pervasive myths in recycling to help you become a better global citizen.