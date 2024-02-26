7 continents in 4 months: Holland America Line reveals 2026 world cruise

If visiting all seven continents is on your travel bucket list, a new cruise from Holland America Line will make it easy for you.

The cruise line’s 2026 Grand World Voyage will traverse the globe over 132 days, stopping at 47 ports in 39 countries. Passengers just have to get themselves to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the trip’s round-trip departure point.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” Holland America’s president, Gus Antorcha, said when announcing the itinerary to guests currently sailing on the line’s 2024 Grand World Voyage on Monday, according to a news release. “This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays."

When is the 2026 Grand World Voyage?

The cruise will set sail on Jan. 4, 2026, on the line’s 1,432-guest Volendam ship which launched in 1999.

Holland America Line's Volendam ship.

Where will the cruise sail?

Antorcha said the cruise will visit fewer ports than previous Grand World Voyages “to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

Passengers will head down South America’s east coast before making their way to Antarctica. There, they will have a four-day Antarctic Experience (though guests won’t disembark due to the ship’s size).

The ship will then head to destinations like the South Pacific and Australia, with time to explore the Great Barrier Reef. The remainder of the voyage includes Singapore, the Maldives, the Mediterranean and northern Europe. The trip will wind down with a transatlantic crossing before one last stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Passengers will stay overnight at nine ports, including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; Bali in Indonesia and Alexandria, Egypt. There will also be five late-night departures in Civitavecchia, Italy, Oslo, Norway, and San Juan, among others.

Other highlights include visits to Easter Island, Adamstown in the Pitcairn Islands, and Bordeaux, France.

How much does the cruise cost?

Pricing info is not yet available, but an inside cabin on the line's 2025 Grand World Voyage currently starts at $24,999.

Travelers can call 1-800-522-3399 or contact their travel adviser to make a future cruise request for the 2026 itinerary and get priority booking confirmation before the cruise opens for sale to the public in May.

