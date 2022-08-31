7 Credit Cards That Will Reimburse You for Lost Items

Choreograph / iStock.com

No one is perfect, which means we’re bound to forget things from time to time. Whether that means forgetting to send an email or forgetting 10 pounds of hamburger meat in an Uber, it happens to the best of us.

Credit card providers are well aware of this, and many of them are more than happy to reimburse you when these things inevitably happen. Also known as purchase protection, they let you file a claim for items that are lost, stolen or damaged.

There’s no catch either — just a way for credit card companies to make life a little less stressful for their customers. If leaving things behind is your MO, these credit cards will have your back.

The is one of the best Amex cards, especially if you are known to misplace things from time to time. It does have a annual fee, but it gives you a lot of value in return.

First and foremost, it will cover you up to $10,000 for 90 days from the date of purchase. Additionally, the signup bonus is usually lucrative on this card. The Amex Gold earns 4x points on groceries and at restaurants, and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through the Amex portal.

American Express Platinum Card

The American Express Platinum Card extends the same $10,000 in purchase protection as the Gold Card, plus some extra benefits. You can expect an even better signup bonus with the Platinum Card, and it bumps the points on flights up to 5x.

Plus, earn 5x points on prepaid hotels booked through the Amex portal. There is no special bonus on restaurants or groceries with this card, though it does include a $155 Walmart+ credit, $200 of Uber Cash, and other perks. The annual fee is .

Blue Cash Everyday Card From American Express

If you’re looking for an Amex with no annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday Card is worth considering. It also offers $1,000 of purchase protection on items that are lost or stolen within 90 days of purchase.

The Blue Cash rewards you with 3% cash back on groceries, online purchases and gas on up to $6,000 of purchases in each category per year. Last but not least, it has a signup bonus and a generous introductory APR.

Capital One Venture Rewards

The Capital One Venture Rewards card is a annual fee card that offers lots of benefits. It lets you earn unlimited 2x miles and has an alluring signup bonus. You earn 5x miles when you book through Capital One’s portal.

Its purchase protection, which Capital One calls purchase security, will reimburse you for up to $500 per claim for 90 days from the date of purchase.

The Chase Freedom Flex is a no-annual-fee credit card from Chase that still manages to provide some nice benefits. It reimburses you for up to $500 in purchases for 120 days, unlike the 90-day period with Amex cards. Plus, it earns 5% cash back at gas stations on up to $6,000 in purchases for the first year.

Add to that 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent per quarter in rotating categories every year. It also accrues 5% on travel purchased through the Chase portal, 3% cash back on dining and other perks.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is similar to the Freedom Flex in some ways, including no annual fee and the same $500 purchase protection for 120 days. It also has the 5% cashback bonus on up to $6,000 in purchases at gas stations in the first year, plus 5% on travel booked through Chase and 3% at restaurants.

The main difference with the Freedom Unlimited is that it earns 1.5% on all other purchases, while the Flex earns 1%.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Chase Sapphire Preferred is a $95 annual fee credit card with plenty of benefits, including a nice signup bonus, 5x points on travel booked through Chase, and 3x points on dining. There are extra point accruals in several other categories, too.

One interesting perk it has is a $50 annual statement credit on hotel stays booked through Chase. This card has the same purchase protection as the other Chase cards mentioned here: $500 on purchases up to 120 days from the date of purchase.

