Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

(Reuters) -Seven people were killed on Sunday when a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect was in custody, local television stations reported.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department.

Some migrants were among the dead, Sandoval said in an on-camera interview with Fox News.

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," said Sandoval, who referred to the Ozanam Center as a homeless shelter.

The border city of Brownsville is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when COVID-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Kruzel in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)