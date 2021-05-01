7 deals you can shop for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Shop these seven sales to support the AAPI community.

Today marks quite a few things in our calendars. As the first day of May, it's also the first day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: a 31-day-long celebration of the AAPI community's influence within the United States. As such, the deals team here at Reviewed is recognizing the occasion in the best way we know how—by shopping amazing sales at AAPI-owned businesses in order to help support them.

What is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month?

First signed into public law by Congress in 1992, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month commemorates many of the community's achievements. May was chosen in particular to honor the first immigration wave of Japanese to the U.S. on May 7, 1843, as well as the anniversary of the completion of transcontinental railroad, which was primarily built by Chinese immigrants, on May 10, 1869.

How to support the AAPI community this month

It's more important than ever to come together and support our AAPI friends, neighbors, colleagues and family members, as members of the community have experienced a massive spike in recent online hate and harassment. One easy way to do just that is to spend your hard-earned money at an AAPI-owned business. It doesn’t have to be a costly endeavor, either, as many are offering deals that will allow you to help uplift these entrepreneurs while simultaneously checking out new products or brands for less.

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone case from CASETiFY or are looking to test out some Reviewed-approved skincare from cocokind, here are seven sales you can shop to support the AAPI community.

1. cocokind: A simple and sustainable clean skincare brand

Cocokind has quickly risen up as a popular clean beauty brand.

Priscilla Tsai created a simple, affordable and sustainable skincare line called cocokind after struggling with skin sensitivities for years. She frequently experienced irritation, blotchiness and discomfort from the products she was using, and set out to find more holistic ingredients to spearhead her own business. More than five years later, cocokind has become an internet-famous spot for cleansers, SPF, face masks and so much more.

While tons of top-rated products are available here for less, your best bet is the skincare bundles, which are currently up to 33% off. This Celery Duo, for instance, once retailed for $34 but you can nab it for $32. With your purchase, you’ll receive a 1.7-ounce jar of the texture smoothing cream ($20) and a 0.5-ounce tube of the pore refining concentrate ($14). While we've yet to test out the latter, we were huge fans of the texture smoothing cream, which our tester dubbed as her "favorite thing in [her] medicine cabinet." Complete with a near-perfect star rating from more than 100 cocokind customers, this bundle is recommended by 94% of shoppers. One happy customer wrote that these products were "miracle workers,” while another dubbed the duo as a "winner.”

Get the cocokind Celery Duo at cocokind for $32 (Save $2)

2. Nguyen Coffee Supply: A coffee company with delicious roasts

Nab Vietnamese coffee blends for less at Nguyen Coffee Supply.

Nguyen Coffee Supply was founded by Sahra Nguyen, a first-generation Vietnamese American and the daughter of Vietnamese refugees. Inspired by frequent visits to the country in her youth, she found a connection to the its food, culture and, of course, its coffee. Nguyen later struck up a direct-trade relationship deal with a Vietnamese coffee farm in 2016, ultimately becoming the first-ever Vietnamese American-owned importer and roaster of green coffee beans.

Nowadays, the retailer has a ton of different roasts to choose from, some of which just so happen to be on on sale. For example, caffeine lovers can purchase a 5-pound bag of the brand’s Loyalty blend, which contains single-origin Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, for 10% off the regular $100 price tag. With notes of smoked caramel, cacao and almond, it has a fabulous 5-star rating from site shoppers, with one customer describing it as “the best coffee [they] have ever tasted.”

Get the Nguyen Coffee Supply Loyalty Arabica-Robusta Blend for $90 (Save $10)

3. JW PEI: A vegan accessory heaven

JW PEI is known for its sustainable and environmental-forward designs.

Stephanie Li and her husband Yang Pei are the brains behind JW PEI, an accessible and sustainable spot for purses. Not only was the company created by an Asian-American power duo, it offers a more eco-friendly alternative to PVC and polyurethane bags with its innovative ultra-micro fiber material. The Los Angeles-based brand prides itself on its minimalistic designs, and right now, you can shop the retailer's Mother's Day Sale, where you can buy one purse and get another for 25% off.

You can also check out this envelope chain crossbody, which is normally priced at $99 and currently on sale for $84. Made from smooth, vegan leather, it boasts gorgeous gold hardware and an adjustable strap, so you can wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. A snap closure keeps its two interior pockets safe, while the exterior compartment is ideal for storing your keys, gum or hand sanitizer.

4. Miki House: A cute kids' clothing company

I mean... have you ever seen something so cute?

Japanese corporation Miki House, which specializes in some of the cutest kids’ clothing we’ve ever seen, was founded by Koichi Kimura in 1971, with the first store opening in Kyoto, Japan in 1978. As of 2021, there are more than 300 stores in Japan alone, and more than 50 worldwide. It's the brand's website, however, which houses everything from onesies to toddler-sized handkerchiefs, that's featuring buy two, get one free pricing when you enter coupon code B2G1FREE and 10 to 15% off clearance items: spend $100 and enter coupon code clearance10 or $250 or more with code clearance15 for 15% off.

Solo items, like this UV protection baby poncho, are also on sale: This one's now $59, which is down 40% from its retail price of $98. Its sizing is fit for little ones aged 3 to 24 months and is made from soft-touch fabric which, according to the company, has 90%+ UV protection feature.

Get the Miki House UV Protection Baby Poncho at Miki House for $59 (Save $39)

Shop B2G1 Free Products with coupon code B2G1FREE at Miki House

Shop Clearance Items at 10 to 15% Off

5. Pink Moon: An empowering beauty and wellness company

Pink Moon is home to tons of awesome female-owned brands.

Lin Chen is a second-generation Asian American and the founder and the CEO behind Pink Moon. This online retailer that carries more than 20 different beauty and wellness brands—all of which are female-founded. In addition to elevating women entrepreneurs, Pink Moon also aims to help its customers “feel worthy and loved" in every aspect of their lives. What's more, 1% of every purchase will go back to a charity of your choice.

Sale picks here range from skincare and makeup to sustainable home products. This môme care beautify indispensable cream, for instance, is typically priced at $25, but you can nab this antibacterial lotion for $19 for a 24% price cut. This product's formula is cruelty- and allergen-free and uses ingredients that the company says won't clog your pores or irritate acne-prone skin. It also has a 4.5-star rating from Pink Moon customers, who described it as being “smooth,” “creamy” and “lightweight.”

Get the môme care Beautify Indispensable Cream at Pink Moon for $19 (Save $6)

6. Rael: A powerhouse brand that's transforming feminine hygiene

Organic sanitary products are super accessible at Rael.

Rael is a brand that concentrates on natural and organic feminine hygiene products. CEO Yanghee Paik co-founded the company alongside fellow South Koreans Aness An and Binna Won in 2017 in hopes of changing women’s lives all over the world. Together, they sell a variety of organic tampons, pads, panty liners and more, all of which can be snagged at a discounted price when you sign up for a subscription using promo code GREEN10 to save on your first three months. Spend $50 or more at the site, and you'll also get 20% off with code MOM20.

The brand’s Power Duo set, which includes one 16-count box of regular tampons and one 16-count box of super tampons, is also on sale for 14% off at $12. Complete with an impressive 4.7-star rating from more than 50 Rael customers, shoppers gave high marks for the quality and value of these sanitary products. These compact tampons are made from ethically-sourced cotton and are free from BPAs and harsh chemicals that could cause irritation or hormone disruption.

7. CASETiFY: A phone and tech case company supporting Asian artists

Rock your support for the AAPI community on your phone case.

This one-stop-shop for phone, tablet and laptop cases recently launched a collection titled Stop Asian Hate that's fueled by designs from AAPI artists—and select items currently on sale. This Day One iPhone case by Sue Tsai with ultimate protection, for instance, which normally sells from $70, is available for $59, with options available for models spanning from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 12 Pro. In designing her line of cases for CASETiFY, the New York-based designer created “pocket-sized masterpieces to remind you: There’s no time like right now to be yourself and chase your dreams.” Best of all, 100% of the proceeds made from these purchases will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for "hate, violence, discrimination, shunning and child bullying" against members of the AAPI community.

