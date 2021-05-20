7 defendants plead not guilty to charges connected to BGSU hazing death

May 20—BOWLING GREEN — Seven men indicted on charges connected to a Bowling Green State University student's hazing death pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday during a series of arraignment hearings.

All seven defendants — all men in their early 20s except for one male who is 19 — were released on personal bond but ordered by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman not to have contact with any other defendants, not to contact the victim's family, to not drink alcohol and submit to use of continuous alcohol monitoring bracelets, not to use social media to post photos or videos, and not to enter the BGSU campus.

They were charged last month in connection to the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU sophomore from Delaware, Ohio who died from acute alcohol poisoning after a March 4 hazing event associated with the university's Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter.

A roommate found Mr. Foltz unconscious in their apartment, where fraternity members and other event participants had dropped him off and left him alone, investigators have said. Mr. Foltz, as part of a fraternity ritual, had consumed most, if not all, of a bottle of liquor equivalent to 40 shots.

Mr. Foltz's parents, Cory and Shari Foltz, attended the hearings Wednesday alongside attorneys Rex Elliot and Sean Alto. Mr. Elliot said it was difficult for them to see the defendants for the first time Wednesday.

In the wake of their son's death, Mr. and Mrs. Foltz are lobbying the Ohio General Assembly to pass Collin's Law, legislation requiring stiffer penalties for hazing that was first introduced following an earlier hazing death at Ohio University.

"It's heart-wrenching," Mr. Elliot said following the seven arraignments' nearly two-hour duration on the Wood County courthouse's fourth floor. "It's sort of a gut punch every time that they have to go through one of these things.

"They think this is an important step, there needs to be accountability, there needs to be a punishment, but they are very focused on the bigger picture, which is getting Collin's Law passed as soon as possible," the lawyer said. "Had Collin's Law been passed, Stone Foltz would be alive today."

Six of the seven defendants appeared in-person on Wednesday. Photographers and cameramen were permitted in the courtroom while reporters were placed in an adjoining room with a window and speakers because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions. One defendant, Canyon Caldwell, appeared virtually before the judge with his attorney.

The first hearing was for 20-year-old Jacob Krinn, a BGSU student who like Mr. Foltz is from Delaware, Ohio. Authorities say Mr. Krinn served as the "Big" to Mr. Foltz, a term used in fraternities to represent a big brother/little brother relationship for incoming pledges, and was with Mr. Foltz at the March 4 event.

Mr. Krinn spoke softly, beginning each response to questions from the judge with "Yes, your honor," before Samuel Shamansky, his Columbus-based defense lawyer, presented a case for his client to be released on his own recognizance.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Wednesday's hearings were "pretty standard," and that the arraignments went "smoothly," noting that he expected own-recognizance bonds to be issued and found no reason to "deviate" from those bonds.

"We're moving on to the next step in the process," he said. "We'll see what happens as the case works out."

The others arraigned were Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; Troy Henrickson, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pa.; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y., and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio. Misdemeanor charges against Benjamin Boyer, 21, of Sylvania, stemming from the incident had previously been dismissed.

Charges against Mr. Krinn include first-degree manslaughter and second-degree felonious assault, both of which could result in decade-plus prison terms if he is convicted. The other defendants face an array of charges including third degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage-drinking laws, and obstructing official business, among others.

Because Judge Kuhlman ordered the defendants to have no contact with each other, two of them, Mr. Lehane and Mr. Sweeney who live together, were ordered to make alternative living arrangements to comply with their bonds. Pretrial hearings for the defendants were scheduled to take place throughout July.

