7 Democrats Take the Stage for the Last Debate Before the South Carolina Primary — And Super Tuesday: Follow Live

We’re in the endgame now. Tonight, seven Democrats are facing off in Charleston for the last Democratic debate of February, just a few days before the South Carolina primary. Crucially, it is also the final debate before Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be decided.

So far, 2020 has been Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ year. The self-described democratic socialist swept the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22, winning 24 pledged delegates with 46.8% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second with 20.2%, winning nine delegates, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came third with 14.3%, winning three delegates. Sanders has done well throughout the primary; he was neck-and-neck with Buttigieg in Iowa — Buttigieg gained 13 delegates to Sanders’ 12 — and won the New Hampshire primary with 25.7% of the vote (Buttigieg came in a close second with 24.4%.)

Sanders’ sweep in Nevada exhibited his strength with non-white voters, particularly Latinos, and South Carolina will be a crucial test for his campaign. Biden has many of the states’ key endorsement and, as of Tuesday, RealClearPolitics’ polling average has him polling at 30.3% in the state to Sanders’ 22.3%. Two-thirds of likely voters for the Democratic primary in the state are African American, and Biden has polled well with throughout the primary and won the demographic in Nevada. But South Carolina might not be as safely Biden’s as pundits once thought. Billionaire executive Tom Steyer has also heavily invested in South Carolina, and Sanders came in second among black voters in Nevada, with 28 to Biden’s 38%.

Before South Carolinians head to the polls, the candidates will make their case tonight. The Democratic primary debate is co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, and air live on CBS stations from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. It will also stream live on CBSN, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Steyer, Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will all appear on stage. Steyer returns after not qualifying for the Nevada debate.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning host Gayle King are moderating the debate. Face The Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will also ask questions.

To qualify for the debate, candidates had to either:

Be allocated at least one pledged delegate from previous contests. Receive at least 10% in at least four DNC-approved polls or 12% in two polls from South Carolina.

Before the Nevada Democratic debate, candidates also had to meet a donor threshold, blocking former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has pledged to self-fund his campaign. But beginning with the ninth debate the DNC announced it would no longer require certain donor numbers, paving the way for the billionaire to qualify.

Tonight could be one of the most crucial debates of the primary. “In general, debates do not matter much in determining how someone votes. They usually just reinforce the beliefs one already has about a candidate,” Kendra Stewart, a professor of political science at the College of Charleston, writes TIME in an email. “However, with still so many undecided voters in South Carolina, this debate could have a tremendous impact on Saturday’s primary.”

It could also impact some crucial endorsements by members of the Black Caucus, particularly Congressman Jim Clyburn, who The Post and Courier reports is still deciding between multiple candidates.

Follow along for live updates of the South Carolina debate.

Buttigieg and Bloomberg argue Russia wants Sanders to win

The debate started with Sanders taking a question about the economy, and Sanders quickly responded that it was doing well for billionaires, including Bloomberg. Bloomberg replied that he doesn’t agree the economy is better under Trump and added, “Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be President of the United States, and that’s why Russia is helping you get elected.”

“Oh, Mr. Bloomberg,” Sanders responded, and then addressed the Russian President. “Hey, Mr. Putin, if I’m President of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

Buttigieg stepped into the fray, arguing that while Russia would want Sanders as a nominee to create chaos, he will bring the country together.