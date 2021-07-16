7 deputies hurt in disturbance at Southern California jail

Seven Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were hurt and more than 20 inmates were pepper-sprayed after a disturbance at a jail Thursday, officials said.

None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

Two inmates were taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

In all, seven deputies were hurt, but only six were transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff's department said. A sheriff's custody assistant was also injured and taken to a hospital, it said.

An inmate assaulted a deputy during a security check, setting off the incident about 3 p.m. at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, the sheriff's department said.

"Multiple inmates in the dorm became involved in the altercation," the department said in a statement, more deputies were called in, and eventually around 20 to 25 inmates were pepper sprayed.

The sheriff's department said deputies first tried to control the situation by using verbal commands before used liquid oleoresin capsicum, which is an irritant.

The jail, one of four in the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, was under lockdown. The facility is around 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

In 2006, there was a riot at the North County Correctional Facility that left one inmate dead and 100 others injured.