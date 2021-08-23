7 Design-Forward Properties on Airbnb That Make for the Perfect Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Spend Autumn in the Berkshires

In 2018, the homeowners, a Dutch-Canadian family, enlisted the husband-and-wife duo behind Group AU to completely reimagine the three-bedroom home nestled within a highly wooded lot in the Berkshires. The black-painted board and batten facade, wood-paneled sloped ceilings, and open layout give the space an undeniable Scandinavian feel. Even the decor—colorful hairpin stools, Poul Henningsen pendants, and organic materials—are utterly Mid-Century Modern.

More importantly, though, the chalet is totally secluded, offering a sense of privacy and quiet that anyone fleeing a major city may crave. That said, it’s only five minutes from Lake Buel and the charming ski town, Great Barrington.