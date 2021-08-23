7 Design-Forward Properties on Airbnb That Make for the Perfect Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Yahoo News Video
Tennessee radio host who was vaccine skeptic dies of COVID
A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.
- Associated Press
Crimean Tatars bemoan their plight as Ukraine hosts summit
Erfan Kudusov fled Crimea with his wife and four children after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in 2014, along with many other Crimean Tatars who resented Moscow’s rule. For Kudusov and others in Crimea, the Russian takeover evoked tragic family memories of the 1944 mass deportation of Crimean Tatars on Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s order, raising fears of discrimination and persecution. A few friends of Kudusov who stayed in Crimea have since been convicted on charges of extremism, separatism and membership in banned organizations and have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 19 years.
- Associated Press
The Latest: Biden warns of IS threat to Kabul evacuation
President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.
- INSIDER
Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Henri brought as it makes landfall
Tropical storm Henri has made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, packing 60 mph winds and causing initial flooding.
- Reuters
Taliban say they have retaken three northern districts seized by Afghan militias
The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province were taken by local militia groups in one of the first signs of armed resistance to the Taliban since their seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15. Forces loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have established themselves in the Panjshir valley, a mountainous area northwest of Kabul which resisted the Taliban before 2001.
- Reuters
Analysis: China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan's new Great Game
As the Taliban takes over in the strategic, landlocked nation, the new Great Game has Pakistan in control, with its ally China looking to cement its grip on the region. Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the Islamist group as it battled the U.S.-backed government in Kabul - charges denied by Islamabad. When the Taliban captured Kabul last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Afghans had broken the "shackles of slavery".
- Who What Wear
Thong Bikinis Are the Official Swimsuit of Hot Girl Summer (Yeah, I Said It)
Don't fight it.
- InStyle
Dua Lipa Rang In Her 26th Birthday Wearing a Sheer Bra and a Crystal-Studded Pantsuit
Oh, and a fluffy hat.
- Country Living
We Got to the Bottom of Adam Weir's Absence from 'Renovation Island'
The Baeumlers' project manager has been missing from season 3.
- Deadline
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Peterson Taken By Ambulance To Hospital After Mystery Illness
William Petersen, a longtime ‘CSI’ player and star of CSI Vegas, was taken by ambulance to the hospital Friday after falling ill on the set. TMZ reports that Petersen was working when he began to feel ill, and asked for a break. But he apparently took a turn for the worse, and was rushed by […]
- Country Living
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Praise From Fans for Posing in "Untouched" Underwear Photos
Even her husband had something to say! 🔥
- Good Housekeeping
Princess Beatrice’s Pregnancy Reveal Was a 'Total Dig' at Meghan And Harry
Erm, kay. 👀
- Motorious
Man Steals Over 50 Luxury Cars To Satisfy His 16 Girlfriends
We couldn’t make this up if we wanted to…
- Good Housekeeping
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Won't Stop Attacking Kaley Cuoco's New Pic With Fire Emojis
Just look at her! 😍
- Good Housekeeping
Megan Fox Wears a Stunning Icy-Blue Crop Top and and Mini Skirt Set
Whoa, this is such a bold look! 🔥🔥
- Entertainment Weekly
SNL 's Molly Shannon on how childhood tragedy inspired her Mary Katherine Gallagher character
When she was 4 years old, Molly Shannon lost her mother, younger sister, and cousin in a car accident. Years later, she would base her Mary Katherine Gallagher character on 'Saturday Night Live' on how she 'felt after the accident.'
- Cosmopolitan
Meghan Markle's Longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney Shared and Then Deleted a Cryptic IG Post
"It can be lonely having the world, friends distance from you and not even ask how you are..." 😮
- The Telegraph
Not so squeaky clean: the extraordinary story of the Everly Brothers
Gorgeous vocal harmonies and songs that jangled with heartache were among the Everly Brothers lasting gifts to rock ’n roll. But Don and Phil Everly’s legacy went far beyond the sweetly-spun love ballads that influenced everyone from The Beatles to Simon and Garfunkel and The Smiths.
- People
Brooke Shields Gets Emotional as She Sends Daughter Rowan Off to College: 'So Proud of You'
"This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make," Brooke Shields wrote in a heartfelt post
- BuzzFeed
18 Of The Most Worthless Movies In The History Of Cinema
"It is an offense to both God and man."View Entire Post ›