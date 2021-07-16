7 dietitian-approved high-protein dinners that helped me lose fat and gain muscle

Dinners like wholewheat pasta with chicken sausages and green vegetables have helped Rachel Hosie reach her fitness goals. Rachel Hosie

Over the past few years I've lost fat and built muscle.

Eating enough protein has been crucial to my progress, keeping me full and helping me grow lean muscle.

Alongside breakfasts and lunches, a selection of simple dinners have helped me stay on track.

1. Fajita bowl

A fajita bowl of rice, chicken, peppers, avocado, and Greek yogurt. Rachel Hosie

It's essentially a fajita, but instead of in a wrap, on top of brown rice. If you want to lighten the calories or raise the protein of a classic fajita, swap sour cream for fat-free Greek yogurt. I often put together bowls like this from leftovers so there's no cooking involved. Alter the quantities to fit your goals.

Ingredients

125g (1/2 cup) brown rice, cooked

1 chicken breast, chopped into chunks

1 pepper and/or zucchini, cut into thin slices

Fajita seasoning

1/2 avocado

1 tbsp Greek yogurt

Method

1. Heat a little oil or cooking spray in a pan on medium-high heat.

2. Add the chicken and vegetables and fry until the peppers are soft and the chicken is cooked through, stirring regularly. Season with fajita seasoning, salt, and pepper.

3. Spoon your rice into a bowl and top with the chicken and veg, avocado, and yogurt.

Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said: "This sounds delicious! I love adding Greek yogurt as a condiment to my foods (especially spicy dishes) for a boost of protein, calcium, and naturally occurring probiotics. You could also add some homemade salsa using chopped tomatoes, red onion, and coriander for extra veggies."

2. Peanut butter chicken curry

Peanut butter chicken curry. Rachel Hosie

This recipe is by the fitness influencer Lucy Mountain and has become a staple in my kitchen. I love peanut butter, so I am always looking for ways to incorporate it into my meals. The quantities below serve four.

Ingredients

400g (about 2 cups) chicken breast, diced

1 white onion, chopped

3 red bell peppers, chopped

200g (2 3/4 cups) broccoli, chopped

1 can chopped tomatoes

80g (1/3 cup) crunchy peanut butter

1 tbsp curry powder

2 tbsp soy sauce

500g (2 cups) microwave rice

Method

1. Heat some oil or cooking spray in a large saucepan over a medium heat and cook the onion, peppers, and broccoli until softened.

2. Add the chicken to the pan and stir occasionally until cooked through.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes, peanut butter, curry powder, and soy sauce, and stir until smooth.

4. Place a lid on the pan and simmer until the sauce is thick and everything is cooked through.

5. Serve with the rice.

Ludlam-Raine said: "Although some people shy away from using peanut butter due to the amount of calories, it's a great source of healthy unsaturated fats. Some brands may add salt or sugar so try to opt for 100% nut options and for low sodium soy sauce. This looks like a really balanced, tasty, and satisfying meal!"

3. Turkey meatball pasta

Turkey meatballs or chicken sausages with pasta and vegetables is a staple meal. Rachel Hosie

I often make simple dinners with wholewheat pasta, a sauce made from low-fat cream cheese and pesto, meatballs or sausages (often turkey/chicken but sometimes beef or pork too), and whatever vegetable I fancy. It's easy, tasty, and great for cooking in bulk and then reheating.

All you really need to do is cook everything separately, combine it all in a large pan, melt in the sauce, stir until combined and well coated, and dig in.

Ludlam-Raine said: "Turkey is a great lean source of protein which is high in essential amino acids, including tryptophan which is involved in the production of certain hormones such as serotonin and melatonin which promote a good mood and better sleep, too. Using a light cream cheese for the sauce is a great way to keep the calories down and saturated fats, too."

4. One pan Mexican beef

One pan Mexican beef is as easy as it is cheesy. Rachel Hosie

This recipe by sports nutritionist Scott Baptie is delicious and really comforting thanks to the cheesy topping.

Ludlam-Raine said: "I absolutely love all-in-one recipes! Try to opt for wholegrain rice for a source of fiber and lean beef to keep mindful of saturated fats. Beef is however a great source of B12, iron, and protein to name a few. To make this meal go further you could even add a tin of lentils for extra fiber — 3 tbsp is one of your five-a-day."

5. Romesco chicken tray bake

Romesco chicken tray bake served with potatoes, peppers, and broccoli. Rachel Hosie

I love chicken tray bakes, especially when you can cook the accompaniments in the same dish. This one is a recipe by Good Housekeeping and is full of Spanish flavors. I serve it with broccoli for extra nutrients, volume, and deliciousness.

Ludlam-Raine said: "Tray bakes are a mid-week favourite as they take such little time to prepare and you can add any vegetables you have left in your fridge. If you don't eat chicken, you could swap this for cod or salmon."

6. Chicken and vegetable stir-fry with noodles

Chicken stir-fry is a go-to dinner when I'm hungry and feeling lazy. Rachel Hosie

A stir-fry isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it ticks all the boxes: Nutritious, fast, easy, and tasty. I sometimes speed up the process even more by buying pre-prepared mixes of stir-fry vegetables.

All you need to do is heat some oil in a hot wok, stir-fry chopped veggies for a few minutes, add your protein of choice and cook for a few minutes more, add ready-made noodles or rice, then stir in your sauce. Sometimes I add edamame or lentil noodles for an extra protein boost.

Ludlam-Raine said: "Stir-fries are a great way to pack a good volume of vegetables into your meal if you struggle to meet your five-a-day. If you wanted to boost the protein content here, you could even add an egg and scramble in with the vegetables for an egg-fried stir-fry."

7. Turkey sausages with roast vegetables and oven fries

Eating lots of different veggies is a great way to make a low calorie meal filling. Rachel Hosie

Turkey sausages are usually lower calorie and higher in protein than classic pork, and really tasty too. I love roasting up vegetables in bulk so I then have leftovers to add to different dishes — in autumn and winter I love vegetables like butternut squash and sprouts, and in summer and spring I might go for asparagus, aubergine, and zucchini.

Oven fries are a great way to satisfy your craving for fries without consuming too many calories — just keep an eye on your portion size if you're in a fat loss phase. I like to fill my plate up with veggies so I still get to eat lots of volume.

Ludlam-Raine said: "There are some great sources of fiber here with the brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and butternut squash. I always promote an 80/20 approach to eating so the occasional fries are A-OK with me."

