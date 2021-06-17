7 dogs, cats seized after they’re found with no water, food in Parker County home

Seven mixed-breed dogs and cats confined in a small room with no food or water and urine and feces covering the floors have been seized by authorities in Parker County.

The animals were found in kennels in a home that residents told authorities no one had lived in for months.

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office obtained a seizure warrant for the animals and took them to North Texas Veterinary Hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

“We hope these animals make a full recovery,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a Thursday news release. “No pet should be exposed to this level of neglect or deplorable living conditions.”

Animal control officers and investigators went to the home in the 1700 block of Newsome Mound Road on Tuesday morning after neighbors reported a foul odor coming out the residence.

Authorities reported conditions in the home were so poor, their skin and eyes were burning once they entered the home, forcing them to retreat.

A carbon monoxide detector showed dangerous levels in the home, and the inside temperature was at 103 degrees because the windows were closed and there was no air-conditioning.

Animal control officers donned protective clothing and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear to enter the home.

Authorities reported the home’s condition was considered inhabitable as the ceilings were caving in, insulation was exposed, and floors were unsafe and contained numerous holes.

Many of the animals had skin conditions causing them a significant loss of fur, according to the sheriff.

Investigators said the home had been rented to a Fort Worth woman.

The sheriff said once an arrest was made the case would be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.