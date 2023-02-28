7 Dollar Stores You Can Shop Online

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dollar stores are a popular destination for decor and party supplies, household goods and even groceries — and you don’t need to shop in person to score great values on these items and more. Many popular dollar stores allow you to make purchases via their websites, so you can save big without leaving the couch.

Here’s a look at seven dollar and discount stores you can shop online.

Dollar Fanatic

Dollar Fanatic is an online-only dollar store that allows you to buy individual units — many of the other dollar stores require you to buy in bulk when shopping online. You can browse $1 and $5 deals, plus clearance items and weekly deals. You’ll qualify for free shipping with a $35 purchase.

Dollar General

Dollar General offers the option to have items shipped directly to you or you can pick them up at your local store. You can also easily browse available coupons to save even more on its already low prices.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a wide variety of items available for bulk purchases online. Browse items in a large selection of categories, including arts and crafts supplies and office and school supplies. Dollar Tree also offers same-day delivery through Instacart.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar sells brand-name items for much less than you’ll find elsewhere. You can buy products in bulk online, and can also get same-day delivery through Instacart.

Five Below

Five Below has a large assortment of items available to shop online. You can choose to pick up items in-store or have them shipped directly to you for a flat rate shipping fee of $7.95.

Miss A

If you’re looking specifically for deals on makeup and skin care, Miss A is the online destination for you. The site sells a wide variety of products for under $2, and you’ll get free shipping with orders over $35.

Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading is another great place to shop for bulk supplies, though many of the items do cost more than $1. You’ll qualify for free shipping on purchases above $49.

