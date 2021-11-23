7 Easy-to-Make Cranberry Drinks to Enjoy With Thanksgiving Dinner

The Takeout

Have you ever had a chocolate orange? You know, those globes of chocolate that you whack on a table and peel, revealing slices of chocolate shaped like an orange? Those things are awesome. I haven’t had one in years, remind me to pick one up at the store next time I’m out. If you’re a fan of Aldi like I am, you can find these chocolate citrus-flavored treats on store shelves now, and Mashed reports that fans are delighted to see them.