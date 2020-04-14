7 Educational Yet Easy Crafts for 3-Year-Olds That Promote a Love of Learning

When a child turns 3, her growth and development are well underway. Indeed, the 3-year old-brain is capable of orchestrating more complex cognitive and physical skills, “like jumping and hopping on one foot, pedaling a tricycle, walking up stairs, completing three- or four-piece jigsaw puzzles, naming colors, and following simple directions,” says Laura Phillips, PsyD, ABPdN, clinical neuropsychologist at the Learning and Development Center for the Child Mind Institute. You can further encourage learning and development through at-home crafts and activities.

When completing them, it's important to facilitate reciprocal verbal and non-verbal exchange. For example, when a toddler is coloring and chatting about his yellow sun, even if the chatter is nonsensical, Phillips encourages parents to make comments and reflections. They can also ask open-ended questions about the craft. "These rich and meaningful exchanges facilitate language development, attachment, self-concept, and lay the foundations for continued learning and growth," she says.

Without further ado, here are seven craft ideas for 3 year olds. They encourage learning at home, helping your child reach important milestones before starting school.

1. Getting Creative with Art Supplies

Three-year-olds have the capacity to create art with markers, crayons, paint, and pencils—all of which improve fine motor dexterity and hand-eye coordination. Handing your child a blank canvas also inspires the imagination. “Open-ended art—as opposed to specified crafts or projects—encourage creativity, flexible thinking, and problem-solving,” says Phillips. She adds that playing with art encourages kids to take risks.

2. Using Play Dough

Search for an easy play dough recipe online, like this gluten-free version. Your kid can help make it—and he’ll learn patience when waiting for the play dough to cook and cool. Playing with the finished product improves fine motor skills, encourages creativity, and provides a sensory experience. Your kid can also learn to follow directions by imitating your movements: rolling out the play dough, flattening it like a pancake, rolling it into a ball, etc.

3. Making Recycled Collages

Gather art supplies around the house, like buttons or newspaper clippings, and glue them onto paper for a makeshift collage. “While working with different materials, you can encourage awareness of basic concepts and categorization,” says Phillips. “Talk about and play with texture, size, shape, color, letters, and numbers.” (For example, tell your toddler to glue two buttons to the paper, and then have her attach something bumpy.)