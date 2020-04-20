7-Eleven Brings Everything You Need to Your Doorstep… Even Beer & Wine

Retailer Delivers Beer, Wine, Alcohol, Offers Free Delivery and a $5 Weekend Deal on Hot or New Ready to Bake Pizza

IRVING, Texas, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether celebrating a virtual happy hour or the end of another day at home, 7-Eleven, Inc. can bring the party to Americans' doorsteps with its 7NOW® delivery app.

In participating markets, 7NOW users can order their favorite beer, wine, or liquor anytime and, on weekends, $5 hot or ready to bake whole pizzas* to be delivered in about 30 minutes or less. The limited-time weekend pizza promotion offers $5 whole pizzas each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 17. Customers can also get their order delivered for free through May 31 by simply using the promotion code FREE4U upon checkout.

"Now more than ever, we need to be there for our customers," said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "As the world adapts to new restrictions and routines, we are here to help people get what they need, whenever they need it – even if it's just a pack of beer and a pizza, we are here to get it to you."

On weekends, the retailer is offering its top-selling hot pizzas – cheese, pepperoni, extreme meat – available as a ready to bake option, so customers can heat it at home to eat now or later. The pizzas bake in just 12 minutes at 325 degrees F.

With most sit-down restaurants and bars closed and Americans sheltering in place, sales of beer, wine and liquor for off-premise consumption are also seeing increases. According to one study, alcoholic beverages were up 22 percent the week ending March 28. 7-Eleven is one of the top retailers of cold beer and other canned alcoholic beverages in the U.S.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways including the things we used to take for granted, like grabbing Slurpee® drinks with the kids after school," said 7-Eleven Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery Raghu Mahadevan. "With the 7NOW delivery app, 7-Eleven can still get Slurpee drinks to the kids and maybe a bottle of wine to moms and dads not entirely accustomed to weeks of work-from-home and home-schooling responsibilities."

The 7NOW delivery app is available in approximately 400 cities, giving more than 35 million households in the United States access to over 3,000 items they may need during the pandemic. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over the counter medicine, and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times.

The 7NOW app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

* Limit 2 pizzas per order.