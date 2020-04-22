7-Eleven and Children's Health Open First-Ever Hospital Pop-Up Store for Health Care Workers

The world's largest convenience retailer teams up with the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas to bring essentials, relief to health care workers and patient families

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven announces it has opened its first-ever hospital pop-up store at Children's Medical Center Dallas, the flagship hospital of Children's Health℠. The store provides access to food and essential items for health care workers and patient families during the COVID-19 health crisis. The pop-up store features grocery and personal care products such as take-home dairy, paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and phone chargers as well as an assortment of fresh food options including salads, heat-and-eat entrees and take-and-heat pizza and wings.

"Our health care team members are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 every day taking care of the children in our community while their own families are home from school, work and their daily routines," said Chris Durovich, president and CEO of Children's Health. "Our work with 7-Eleven allows us to provide more comfort and convenience to those within our facilities by making everyday essential items easy to locate, purchase and take home."

To enhance the safety of the shopping experience during this unprecedented time, the pop-up store allows hospital staff to use their employee badges to pay for merchandise. The store also offers traditional credit/debit checkout with an acrylic sneeze guard at the counter to reduce person-to-person contact. 7-Eleven's frictionless and contactless Mobile Checkout feature will soon be available at this location, allowing customers to scan and pay for their purchases using the 7-Eleven app on their mobile phones. Mobile checkout is designed as a convenient alternative to traditional checkout and is more important now than ever.

"The doctors, nurses and care teams at Children's Health are true heroes," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "When Children's Health asked us to provide their team members convenient access to essentials during this unprecedented time, our team rose to meet the challenge; opening this first-of-its-kind store in less than 2 weeks. We are so proud to serve those on the front line of this pandemic."

Located in the Moore Auditorium at Children's Medical Center Dallas, which typically houses large meetings and gatherings, the pop-up store is open to hospital staff as well as patients and their family in the hospital with them. The Food Services team at Children's Health is working alongside 7-Eleven to operate this pop-up store, including stocking shelves and checking out customers. In addition, 7-Eleven is assisting stores near the two other hospitals in the Children's Health system, Children's Medical Center Plano and Our Children's House in Dallas, to have the products needed to serve health care workers at each of these locations. They are receiving their items at their hospital locations with free delivery thanks to the 7NOW® delivery app.

"Every day, we are focused on providing the best experience possible for our team members as well as our patients and their families," said Keri Kaiser, senior vice president, chief experience and marketing officer at Children's Health. "Throughout this public health crisis, we are committed to initiatives that anticipate and fulfill the needs of our colleagues and our patient families. We are thrilled 7-Eleven has answered our call to provide a convenient way for our team members to receive food and groceries while they continue their work to make life better for children, and for our inpatient families to access essential items while in our care."