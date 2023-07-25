7-Eleven clerk fatally shoots customer inside store, police report

About 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the 7-Eleven store near NW 31 and Classen Boulevard.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered the lifeless body of 42-year-old Dominic Hill inside the store.

According to a news release, Hill had entered the establishment when an altercation ensued between him and a store employee. During the altercation, the store employee shot and killed Hill, the release stated.

After the shooting, the store employee fled the scene, but law enforcement apprehended the person a short time later, police said. The police department has not released the name of the employee.

After conducting interviews with the alleged shooter, police said they determined that the person will be released from custody pending further investigation. The decision on potential charges will be made by the district attorney's office.

