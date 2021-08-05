7-Eleven clerk shot at men stealing beer — now he’s charged with murder, Texas cops say

A Texas gas station clerk has been arrested and charged with murder after following a pair of shoplifters into the parking lot and shooting at them Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.

The clerk, 23-year-old Delon Johnson, called police, saying he had shot at two men. Officers arrived at the business along the 400 block of North Zang Boulevard around 11 p.m., DPD said.

According to investigators, the two men entered the 7-Eleven where Johnson was working and stole four cases of beer. Johnson followed and confronted them outside their vehicle, demanding they give the merchandise back.

Johnson then opened fire on the alleged beer thieves, fatally wounding one of them as they tried to escape.

Police found the injured man inside a pickup truck roughly one mile from the scene, KDFW reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The second man ran away and hasn’t been found, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

Customer drags woman delivering groceries into her home and attacks her, Texas cops say

Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

‘Who is it?’ Woman answering door shot 5 times in hail of 75 bullets, Illinois cops say