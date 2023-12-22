7-Eleven closing decade-old store near East High
Our partners at Business Den report merchandise will be half off, except for lottery tickets and Tobacco products.
Our partners at Business Den report merchandise will be half off, except for lottery tickets and Tobacco products.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written to the United States’ Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, expressing concerns over the disproportionate impact tech layoffs could have on Black workers, according to a letter seen by TechCrunch. First reported by The Grio, the letter contains a list of questions regarding the steps the Department of Labor has taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans, its regulations around business practices and what the Department of Labor has done to ensure recent Supreme Court cases are not being used to undermine corporate DEI practices and budgets.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
'Last just as long as Duracell': These top-sellers (read: 128,000+ flawless ratings) are half the price of the competition.
Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins on Wednesday.
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
Product design is in a moment of profound change and redefinition as technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial computing dramatically affect computing experiences. In this innovation cycle, product design requires a wider perspective of platforms and interconnections between technologies, creating a strong need for technologists and designers to be in the process together. Product design makes innovation less daunting and increases chances for success because it is a multidisciplinary process with structures and frameworks to catalyze innovation.
A report claims the 2024 Buick Envista, originally meant to hit dealers this year has been delayed until the end of 2024 and will not offer Super Cruise.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
It promises to work its magic in just eight seconds — smoother locks await.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
Charging accessories make for great stocking stuffers and many of Anker's products are on sale right now.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
With this holy grail product, a little goes a long way.
About 47% of Buick's 1,958 dealers chose to take a buyout from General Motors instead of investing thousands of dollars to sell EVs.
The No. 1 bestselling Bio-Oil is designed to fade wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.