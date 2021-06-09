7-Eleven, customers robbed in Castle Shannon

Jun. 9—Police in Castle Shannon are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday at the 7-Eleven/Marathon station along Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.

Officers were called at about 3:15 a.m. to the convenience store/gas station after a suspect brandished a handgun and took money from several people inside the store, as well as cash from the clerk behind the register.

"The suspect ordered all store occupants into the back room," police said.

He fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a mask and a dark hooded shirt.

Police were assisted by officers from neighboring municipalities, who searched the area without success.

Allegheny County Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .