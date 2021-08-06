7-Eleven employee charged with murder after firing on shoplifters

A Texas 7-Eleven clerk was arrested and c harged with murder after he opened fire on two men who had reportedly shoplifted in the store.

The shooting unfolded Wednesday evening in Dallas , when investigators say two men entered the 7-Eleven and stole four cases of beer.

The clerk, 23-year-old Delon Johnson, followed the men to the parking lot and demanded they give the beer back, police said. He then opened fire on the vehicle, fatally striking one of the men, according to authorities.

Johnson called 911 about the shooting, and officers arrived on scene at about 11 p.m.

The injured man was found in his pickup truck about a mile from the store, and died in a local hospital. The other man fled the scene and has not been located.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

"We are saddened by the incident that occurred on Wednesday night. We are working with local law enforcement to provide any information helpful to their investigation," 7-Eleven told Fox News of the shooting.

The incident comes as brazen shoplifting cases have been reported in areas across the country, most notably in California. In one incident last month, 10 people were seen taking designer handbags from a Nieman Marcus in San Francisco and leaving the scene in vehicles that were waiting for them outside.