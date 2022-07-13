7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered $100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV.

“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Makin said.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from a hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

One victim, Russell Browning, 60, lost many of his teeth when the gunman shot him in the mouth as he sat in his car, the station reported. The bullet came out through his cheek.

Browning had picked up milk and doughnuts at the store and was heading to his job as a truck driver, his family said.

“The wrong place at the wrong time. That's all it can go down as," Browning told KNBC-TV as he sat in a wheelchair.

Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement. It said tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

However, investigators haven't said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL franchise tag extensions: Deadline, players to watch, more

    Jessie Bates III, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki are among the franchise-tagged players seeking long-term deals before this weeks deadline.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't fall for this city councilman's election ploy to ban new gas stations

    Rick Cole, a former L.A. deputy mayor, says Councilman Paul Koretz's call to ban new gas stations will do nothing to reduce climate emissions.

  • 7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

    After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was sober. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside the convenience store. Authorities say it was one of six robberies by the same man at 7-Eleven stores across the region, senseless attacks that left two dead and three wounded.

  • Experts rue simple steps not taken before latest COVID surge

    With new omicron variants again driving COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, states and cities are rethinking their responses and the White House is stepping up efforts to alert the public. “It’s well past the time when the warning could have been put out there,” said Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, who has has called BA.5 “the worst variant yet.” Courts have blocked federal mask and vaccine mandates, tying the hands of U.S. officials.

  • LA police investigating possible link between 4 city robberies, string of 7-11 cases

    Police say two 7-11 stores and two doughnut shops in Los Angeles were robbed on Saturday, two days before at least six robberies that left two people dead across Southern California. The four Los Angeles cases are said to have the same suspect.

  • Letter to the editor: If I hated America

    Writer outlines actions that he thinks weaken the United States.

  • NFL return still on Adrian Peterson’s radar, along with career in boxing

    Despite his upcoming boxing venture, Peterson still isn't closing the door on an NFL return.

  • New Coors Light commercial features NFL star Patrick Mahomes without actual beer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Coors Light's latest commercial featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the NFL rules on endorsing alcohol products.

  • Antimicrobial Resistance Exploded in COVID’s Wake, CDC Reports

    Doctors say the federal government needs to take action following a huge surge in death and illness related to resistance.

  • Wolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez says NBA has welcomed him

    Alex Rodriguez was standing near his courtside seat, oblivious to a few fans who were snapping a quick photo of the baseball great as they walked by. Rodriguez — currently part of the Timberwolves' ownership group, with plans in place for he and business partner Marc Lore to assume control from Glen Taylor and become primary owners next year — said Wednesday that he's enjoying his transitions from baseball to basketball and from player to executive, and noted that he's still learning. “I mean, I come at it from a different perspective, being in baseball for about a quarter of a century, and now it’s interesting to take my experience from Major League Baseball, from broadcasting and now being here as an owner," Rodriguez said in an interview with The Associated Press before watching Minnesota's Summer League game in Las Vegas against Milwaukee.

  • Former Stonecrest mayor sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

    In January, Jason Lary pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal program theft and federal program theft. He also resigned as the city’s mayor.

  • Street racing involved in fatal McHenry hit-and-run. Suspect arrested, other drivers sought

    Modesto police still are looking for the drivers of four other vehicles that were racing that night.

  • US draws China’s ire with latest Navy transit through South China Sea

    In a written statement Wednesday, China said its military had “driven away” a U.S. destroyer that sailed illegally into territorial waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea the previous day, an accusation Washington swiftly pushed back on. The U.S. Navy said the destroyer “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China…

  • Fatal shooting of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia Uber may be case of ‘mistaken identity,' says envoy

    The death of the Filipino lawyer who was shot while on his way to an airport in Philadelphia last month may have been a case of “mistaken identity.” Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez reiterated New York Consul General Elmer Cato’s previous statement during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday. “The latest is I think they’ve already identified or I’m not sure if they’ve already apprehended the suspect, [but] that was a case of mistaken identity,” Romualdez said.

  • Jayland Walker’s casket is open, just like Emmett Till’s 67 years ago

    Much of the nation was outraged, yet a white Mississippi jury quickly acquitted two white men accused of killing Chicago teen.

  • Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police

    Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan Wednesday for dealing with what he described as a critical shortage of police officers in the city, including recruitment bonuses, reimbursement of moving costs and possible tuition assistance. Seattle has lost more than 400 officers since 2019 as the department was heavily criticized for its sometimes violent response to racial justice protests and City Council members embraced calls to defund police following the killing of George Floyd.

  • Family, friends offer $10,000 reward after Indianapolis father and 3 children go missing

    IMPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating a father and three children last seen in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive on July 6, 2022.

  • Los Angeles DA Gascon wants Roman Polanski's 45-year sexual assault of minor case transcripts unsealed

    Transcripts should be unsealed in the sexual assault case involving Hollywood director Roman Polanski and a 13-year-old girl, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.

  • Japan bids somber farewell to ex-PM Abe

    STORY: Japan on Tuesday (July 12) said farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - as huge crowds packed the pavements to pay their respects to their longest serving premier. A private funeral had been held earlier.The 67-year old was shot at a campaign rally last week - while speaking in the Japanese city of Nara. He died around 5 hours after the shooting - in a killing that has shocked a country where political violence and gun crime are rare.A hearse carried Abe’s body through Tokyo with a heavy police presence - passing hundreds of mourners.Keiko Noumi, a 58-year-old teacher, was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers to a large photograph of Abe:"There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister and in charge of the country. We felt safe with him in charge. I was really supporting him, so this is really quite unfortunate."The hearse also drove past the parliament where a young Abe first entered in 1993. The current prime minister Fumio Kishida and other lawmakers bowed their heads as it slowly passed.Tributes have poured in from international leaders - with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the U.S. from Southeast Asia on Monday (July 11) morning to pay his respects.And French leader Emmanuel Macron paid his respects in a short visit to the Japanese ambassador's residence in Paris.Nearly 2 thousand condolence messages arrived from nations around the world - Kyodo news agency has said.The suspected killer, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, shot Abe from behind, unloading two shots from an improvised weapon wrapped with black tape.Japan's Chief cabinet secretary told a news conference on Tuesday that the government will consider whether there is a need to further regulate handmade guns.

  • 7-Eleven Stores In L.A. Encouraged to Close After Slurpee Giveaway Day Turns Deadly

    7-Eleven franchises in Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night following multiple robberies, including two where someone was killed.