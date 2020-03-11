7-Eleven owner arrested after homemade hand sanitizer burns four children, NJ cops say

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said a 7-Eleven owner was arrested after a handmade hand sanitizer sold at the New Jersey store burned four children.

The River Vale Police Department responded after a social media post said four boys were burned by hand sanitizer bought at a 7-Eleven, according to a Tuesday news release.

Manisha Bharade of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, was arrested after police found she allegedly mixed sanitizer with water and packaged it in bottles, according to the release. The “chemical reaction from the mixture caused the burns,” and there were 14 bottles in total, police said.

Five of the bottles were turned over, and police are still looking for nine bottles, according to the release.

Bharade was arrested on four charges of endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices, the release said.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) is investigating the 7-Eleven’s sanitation products since the coronavirus outbreak.