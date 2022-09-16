7-Eleven robbed, Frederick police searching for suspect

Sep. 16—A Frederick convenience store was robbed in the early hours of Friday morning and police are searching for the suspect.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 7-Eleven at 204 Amber Drive at about 1:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release. A male suspect allegedly assaulted an employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

FPD is asking residents for help identifying a suspect captured on video surveillance footage from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Stotler at 301-600-2215 or rstotler@frederickmdpolice.org. To remain anonymous, call FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477.

Residents in the area with cameras or video surveillance are asked to check their systems and contact Stotler if they see anything that may be helpful to police.

FPD partners with Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving up to $2,000 cash if information leads to nan arrest. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org for more information.

