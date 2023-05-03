7-Eleven shooting trial begins

May 2—GOSHEN — Two Goshen teens are on trial this week for murder.

Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16 at the time of the shooting, are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen, at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Rd. April 23, 2022.

During opening statements, defense attorney for Chavarria, David Francisco, claimed that the boys' actions were a result of fear, due to previous altercations Chavarria had with Garcia and the Vatos Locos street gang.

"The facts are not in dispute because as most things are these days, it was captured on video," Francisco said. "The interpretation of those facts is, however, very much in dispute. To understand what happened on April 23, 2022, you must understand what happened at the Old Bag Factory on April 24, 2021."

Chavarria, 15, at that time, was with his family celebrating his niece's third birthday at a massive party of nearly 100 people. It included members of the gang, who according to Chavarria's sister, had been scoping her brother out, so Chavarria called some friends to give him a ride home. He was chased, and as he was getting into his friend's car, something shot at him. Chavarria was shot under his left shoulder. The man was identified and Garcia was never assumed to be involved.

Later on, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, Chavarria was jumped by members of the gang. This time, Garcia was involved.

On April 23, 2022, Chavarria and Briano went to the 7-Eleven Gas Station. Parked next to them was Garcia's partner, Fabiola Sanchez. Garcia was inside the gas station waiting to check out when surveillance footage confirms Briano went into the gas station and wandered for a brief time and then went back out to the car. Briano then went back out to the car, opened the passenger's door and got something out, then went back to the driver's side and sat down. The passenger door, with Chavarria seated there, remained open.

With groceries in hand, surveillance cameras show Garcia appearing to notice something that draws his attention and begin toward that car instead of his own. Chavarria, the passenger, is seen in the footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand and bringing something else to it. Garcia is seen dropping his bags and lunging at Chavarria and the two begin a physical struggle. At that point, Briano also brings out a gun, and shortly after, Garcia begins running away and is shot.

Briano's defense attorney, Peter Britton, told the jury that his client, witnessing the altercation, had just moments to decide what to do after hearing a bang.

Bystanders attempted to administer first aid, and Garcia was taken by medics to South Bend, but did not survive due to internal bleeding.

A witness, Doug Hanna, told the jury Tuesday that he was driving on U.S. 33 when he heard a gunshot and then witnessed a tussle, before hearing three more gunshots, but did not stay. Moments later, Hanna saw a vehicle speeding down the roadway and took note of the license plate number, returning to deliver it to police on the scene. It was one of the factors that ultimately led to the arrest of the teens, who were believed following the incident to have attempted to dispose of the vehicle, their clothing, and other evidence quickly in the aftermath.

Goshen city assistant police chief Shawn Turner happened to be off that day, but noticed suspicious activity related to a vehicle he'd crossed paths with near the area, so he attempted to follow it. He lost the vehicle for a moment, but once he found it again, there were more people in it than before.

Police later caught up with the vehicle and brought three teens back to the police department where Briano and Chavarria eventually made statements.

