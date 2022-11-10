7 Evansville officers sued for actions stemming from 2020 death of man in custody

EVANSVILLE − The City of Evansville and seven city police officers are defendants in a lawsuit stemming from the death of a Newburgh, Indiana, man two years ago.

Evan Terhune suffered fatal head trauma on Nov. 14, 2020, while being taken into police custody at a residence on Loft Cove Road. Another person at the residence had been shot in the leg by someone, according to police reports at the time.

During the incident, according to police, Terhune rammed his head into a patrol car with enough force to dent it and also repeatedly slammed himself into the interior walls of a police transport vehicle after he was detained.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by Central Indiana firm Wagner Reese, says Terhune had used the psychedelic drug LSD prior to the incident, and he had been with friends, playing video games and eating pizza.

Local news:It was a GOP year in Vanderburgh County. So how did Democrat Noah Robinson win big?

"When the LSD kicked in, Evan started to behave bizarrely," according to Wagner Reese in a news release explaining the litigation. "He was crying uncontrollably and then attacked one of his friends. That person called 911 andreported that Evan '… is on some type of drugs, acting all crazy.'"

"When officers from the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene and went into the house, Evan can be seen on a police dash cam running into a police vehicle and then falling down."

The law firm's news release continues: "As Evan was lying on the ground, Officer (Nathan) Pitt exited the houseand approached Evan. Evan jumped up, screamed, and swung wildly at Officer Pitt, grazing his lip. Evan,who was (5-feet-9-inches tall) and weighed 148 pounds, was tased by Pitt who then quickly subdued Evan with theassistance of Officer (Jacqueline) Duff."

"He was cuffed behind his back and placed face down on the ground. While the officers held Evan down, he was thrashing around, screaming and hallucinating. Officers on the scene were told that Evan had taken LSD. One officer described him as 'super high.' After noting the blood and vomit on Evan’s face, officers put a 'spit mask' over Evan’s head."

Story continues

Officers at the scene "knew Evan was a danger to himself," according to the release. "Evan was in their custody and at their mercy. Regardless of Evan’s poor decision to take drugs that night, the officers had a duty to protect him and keep him safe. Tragically, they utterly failed in this duty."

The lawsuit claims Terhune was placed in the rear of a multi-passenger police vehicle not equipped with seat belts or restraints. It alleges Terhune thrashed around in the vehicle during its ride to a Deaconess hospital, and the driver was aware of this and took no protective actions.

"When the officers finally opened the back door, Evan was unresponsive on the floor of the wagon, his breathing labored," according to Wagner Reese. "His limp body was placed in a wheelchair, blood streaming from his nose, and he was wheeled into the ER. When a nurse finally examined him several minutes later, Evan’s pupils were dilated and nonreactive. Officers removed his handcuffs, and Evan began posturing, a clear sign of brain injury. A CT scan confirmed that Evan had sustained a massive subdural hematoma."

Local news:In Diana Moers, the Vanderburgh County GOP may have found its new 'superstar'

Terhune never regained consciousness and died three days later.

Plaintiffs in the case are Terhune's parents, Jerry Terhune and Tracy Sperry. In addition to Pitt and Duff, other EPD officers named as defendants are Cory Offerman, K. Howard, Trendon Amuzie, Chris Egan and John McQuay.

Nick Winsett, who at the time was the Evansville Police Department's public information officer, told the Courier & Press after Terhune's death that police reviewed the video numerous times but weren't sure what might have been done differently given Terhune's highly agitated condition.

"It's just unfathomable to us," Winsett said then. "It's a bad deal all the way around. The only people ever transported in it are those who are out of control, but never like this."

Terhune was a 2018 graduate of Castle High School and was employed at Kenny Kent Chevrolet.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD officers sued for actions stemming from death of man in custody